Premium Living Spaces in Ernakulam and Thrissur, a nest and an investment

Super Luxury, Ready To Live Apartments In Ernakulam And Thrissur By Olive Builders

# Township Project near Infopark, Kakkanad

# Premium Flats near Viyyur, Thrissur

Do you wish to buy a ready-to-move apartment in Ernakulam or Thrissur? It is high time you consider Olive Kalista and Olive Casilda in Ernakulam and Thrissur respectively. Located in the most ideal of locations and furnished with the best amenities, these residential apartment projects are constructed by Kerala’s top building company Olive Builders. With over 39 years of experience in the construction industry, Olive Builders has earned a name for themselves with their many residential apartments that are perfect for residential as well as investment projects. Trustworthiness, quality and transparency are the trademark qualities of Olive Builders.

Olive Kalista in Ernakulam, Near Infopark

Located in Edachira near Kakkanad, Olive Kalista is an eco-friendly premium township project. Built on an 8.54-acre plot, this project consists of 5 towers of 750 apartments as well as 11 bungalows. Each tower has 20 floors (including parking) and has a majority of 3BHK apartments for sale. These 3 BHK apartments are built in 1667, 1772 and 1799 sq.ft areas.

The apartments are equipped with amenities such as a recreational area of 40,976 sq.ft. also included are 15,515 sq.ft of landscaping, a 19228 sq.ft pond surrounded by fountains, a clubhouse of 10,247 sq.ft, children’s play area of 2104 sq.ft, badminton court of 3243 sq.ft, a 1392 sq.ft swimming pool, a deck area of 1561 sq.ft, meditation hall, health club, elders corner and an amphitheatre. There is also a tropical garden with a variety of fruit trees in an area of 80 cents. The living and dining areas of each apartment have been furnished with wooden flooring.

Olive Kalista is located in close vicinity to various landmarks such as Kochi Infopark (50 metres) and Veegaland Amusement park (4 km). Ernakulam Collectorate, Rajagiri College, Marthoma College, Ernakulam Medical Centre, and Lulu Mall are also close by. The soon-to-be-completed Kochi Metro (Phase 2) will include a station in the vicinity of the township project. Places like Lulu Mall, Al Ameer School, Amrita Hospital, Aster Medicity etc are located within a 12-kilometre distance. Since the apartments come under the ready-to-move category, you can own these without paying GST.

Olive Casilda in Thrissur

Olive Casilda is located in Viyyur, one of the ideal residential areas in Thrissur town. As per the rules established by RERA, this apartment project (still under construction) will have only four apartments on each floor. The project consists of 60 apartments and 2 sky villas (with terrace area) on 16 floors. The sky villas are located on the 16th floor. Every apartment is constructed in such a way that allows plenty of fresh air and sunlight. Each floor has 4 apartments, one 2BHK apartment and three 3BHK apartments. The 2BHK apartments will have an area of 1330 sq.ft, while the 3BHK apartments will have areas of 1940 sq.ft,1765 sq.ft and 1730 sq.ft. All materials used in the construction are of the highest quality available.

The apartments will have various amenities such as a health club, swimming pool, indoor games area, children’s play area, surveillance system in the main lobby, air-conditioned lobby, an outdoor party area, two fully automatic elevators, generator backup and reticulate cooking gas supply. There will also be a spacious car parking facility available.

Thrissur town is less than 4 km from the location of Olive Casilda. Also located within a 5 km radius are the famous Vadakkumnathan Temple, Puthanpalli, Daya General Hospital, Thrissur Medical College, Thrissur Railway Station, Devamatha School, Vimala College and City Centre.

For more information regarding these projects, contact:

Phone: +91 9020 900 700

Email: marketing@olivebuilder.com

Website: http://www.olivebuilder.com/projects