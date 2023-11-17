Prematurity in India

November 17, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Several factors contribute to this, including inadequate prenatal care, maternal malnutrition, infections, socioeconomic disparities, and teenage pregnancies.

Prematurity occurs when a baby is born before the completion of a full 37 to 40 weeks of gestation. Babies born prematurely might face various challenges because their organs and systems haven’t fully matured in the womb. Here’s how prematurity can affect the growth and development of a baby:

Physical Growth: Premature babies often weigh less and might be smaller in size compared to full-term babies. This is because they haven’t had the full time in the womb to grow and develop.

Organ Development: Some organs, particularly the lungs, brain, and digestive system, might not be fully developed in premature babies. For instance, underdeveloped lungs can lead to breathing difficulties and a higher risk of respiratory issues like respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeding Challenges: Premature babies might struggle with feeding due to immature sucking and swallowing reflexes. They might need specialized feeding techniques or even feeding through tubes until they can feed normally.

Temperature Regulation: Premature babies often have difficulty regulating their body temperature because they have less body fat. This makes them more susceptible to hypothermia and requires careful monitoring and support to maintain a stable body temperature.

Neurological Development: The brain continues to develop significantly in the last few weeks of pregnancy. Premature babies might be at a higher risk of developmental delays, if not taken care right from birth.

Affect on Eyes: Premature babies need to be screened regularly for development of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), which is leading cause of preventable blindness with timely interventions.

Long-Term Effects: Depends on the degree of prematurity, care given birth and throughout the hospital stay and individual factors.

Medical advancements and specialized care in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) have significantly improved the survival rates and outcomes for premature babies. However, the effects of prematurity on growth and development can vary widely from one baby to another, and ongoing monitoring and support are often necessary to address any challenges that may arise as the child grows. Raising awareness about prematurity is crucial to promote understanding, support families, and encourage proactive measures to prevent preterm births

Timely intervention plays a crucial role in the treatment and care of premature babies, significantly impacting their health outcomes. Immediate admission to a good NICU allows specialized monitoring and care tailored to the specific needs of premature infants. This includes respiratory support, temperature regulation, and nutritional support. Timely identification and management of complications such as jaundice, infections, anaemia, and neurological issues are essential for optimal outcomes. Early intervention programs that focus on developmental care, including positioning, handling, and sensory support, can positively impact the baby’s neurodevelopmental progress. Involving parents in the care process, providing education, and emotional support can improve outcomes and help parents feel more confident in caring for their premature baby after discharge.

Collaborative Healthcare Teams: Multidisciplinary teams of neonatologists, nurses, respiratory therapists, and developmental specialists work together to provide comprehensive care, ensuring timely interventions and holistic support.

Follow-up Care: Continual monitoring and follow-up after discharge from the hospital are critical to address any potential long-term health or developmental issues.

Timely and comprehensive interventions in the NICU, combined with ongoing support and follow-up care, greatly improve the chances of a premature baby’s healthy development and overall well-being.

Dr. NITASHA BAGGA, MBBS, DNB (Pediatrics), IAP (Neonatology)

Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist,

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills (Hyderabad)

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.