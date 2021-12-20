Pregnancy mood swings are normal and part of the journey

20 December 2021 19:25 IST

Pregnancy & the birth a child can be a Joyous & exciting time. Being pregnant comes with many changes as your body is growing to make room for your baby. But one thing that also changes during pregnancy is your mood.

Pregnancy mood swings can happen during all the trimesters & after delivery too. This can be scary, confusing & unsettling. But mood swings during pregnancy are also totally normal.

Mood changes during pregnancy can be caused by physical stresses, fatigue, changes in your metabolism or by the harmones estrogen & progesterone. Mood swings are mostly experienced during the first trimester between 6 to 10weeks & then again in the third trimester as your baby prepares for birth.

And the pandemic situation due to Covid 19, further added fuel of the fire.

Each women is different and while some expecting moms may experience dramatic mood swings, others will feel emotionally stable throughout their nine months pregnancy.

Things you can try to help with your mental health.

DO’S:

Talk about your feelings to a friend, family members or doctor.

Try calming breathing exercises, yoga, meditation if you feel over whelmed.

Eat a healthy diet with regular meals.

Try to attend antenatal classess to meet other pregnancy people.

Spend time with your partner.

Get plenty of sleep.

Go for a walk.

Join support groups.

DON’T:

Do not compare yourself to other pregnant people- everyone experiences pregnancy in different way.

Do not be afraid to tell healthcare professionals how you are feeling- we are here to listen and support you.

Do not use alcohol, sigarettes or drugs to try & feel better- these can make you feel worse & affect your baby’s growth and well being.

You need to seek professional help if your mood swings last more than 2weeks and do not seem to get better.

If your mood swings become more frequent and intense, it is crucial that you speak with your health care provider about options for dealing with severe mood swings, anxiety or depression which case you will be seen by a mental health specialist.

Treatment for mental health disorders consists of counselling therapy & medicines. Medicines which are safe for the mother and baby are usually given.

While all the attention is given to the expectant mom ,some of the expectant dads may also have symptoms which we call as sympathetic pregnancy or couvade . Men may also experience physical symptoms such as nausea, heartburn, abdominal pain, leg cramps ,backache and urogenital symptoms.

And psychological symptoms like anxiety, depression, restlessness,changing sleeping patterns and reduced libido. So if your partner is pregnant,take steps to manage stress and prepare for parenthood. Seek out advice and encouragement from family and friends. Talk to your partner. Understanding and planning for the challenges ahead can help ease your transition into parenthood.

DR. SUPRAJA MOVVA, MBBS, DGO, MRCOG,

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist ,

BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Vijayawada