Conception and Pregnancy is a beautiful journey for every woman, which comes naturally for most of them, but for some it is difficult. And this some in the recent past few years has doubled.

Now, we have more and more couples facing problems in achieving a pregnancy.

Sexual and Reproductive health of both men and women is on the decline. Recent studies have shown a enormous dip in the average sperm counts and quality universally. And also woman’s fertility potential is decreasing at a very young age.

The major factors attributed to this trend is the changing life styles, pollution and harmful environmental exposure.

Men related sexual problems are pertaining to:

Lack of sexual desire – is primarily due to work stress, odd working hours( night shift), lack of sleep and the work from home concept.

Erectile and Ejaculatory dysfunction is because of stress, infrequent intercourse and health related issues such as diabetes and psychological problems.

Working couples find it difficult to time the intercourse in the fertile window due to time constraints and stress. They undergo pressure to perform during the fertile period, hence becomes a more of a compulsion rather than spontaneous .

Decline in Sperm Counts and Quality causes

Smoking/Alcohol Addiction

Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle

Unhealthy / Irregular food habits

Environmental exposure

Diabetes

High Choesterol levels

Dr. Preethi Reddy MBBS,DGO, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine Consultant – Infertility, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad

In Women, a growing trend of delayed marriages, postponing childbirth, excessive use of contraception is seen, which is affecting the normal reproductive health.

Other medical related problem affecting reproductive health is PCOS is now increasingly diagnosed. The reason being Obesity, irregular and unhealthy food habits, sedentary lifestyle and lack of minimal physical activity.

Dr. Preethi Reddy

MBBS,DGO, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine

Consultant – Infertility, BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Low fertility potential in women has now become a major health challenge not just in older women but also young women as young as 25yrs.

The number of eggs which are predetermines the time of birth are decreasing because of inutero exposure to hormones and harmful environmental pollutants.

The pace of decline in the egg numbers is also increasing which is making women less fertile.

Optimise your Sexual and Reproductive Health

Eat Healthy with good amounts of antioxidants in the diet

Stay active with atleast 30-45 min of physical activity everyday

Avoid smoking and Alcohol

Have regular intercourse ( atleast 2-3 times a week)

Maintain a right balance of work and family life

Right age for women to plan pregnancy is below 30yrs of age

Seek contraception advise when necessary to avoid termination of pregnancies.

Maintain adequate menstrual hygiene and vaginal hygiene

Seek medical advise if any sexual issues at appropriate time without hesitation as it is a sensitive issue for some .