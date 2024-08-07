ADVERTISEMENT

Zolocrust- A Chef run live kitchen situated in Jaipur, offering everything from fresh cheesecakes to a spicy bowl of noodles.

Updated - August 07, 2024 02:36 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 02:19 pm IST

 Zolocrust offers a walk in view to experience their live 24*7 kitchen

New Delhi (India) August 5 : As you step into Zolocrust, the aroma of fresh home grown basil floats through the air, and the warm greetings from its chefs set the stage for a memorable experience. This 24/7 café, celebrated for its open kitchen and ‘Chef Only’ concept, has secured its place as a culinary cornerstone not only for locals but for people from all parts of the country.

Diners are invited to witness the entire process of their meal’s creation in the open kitchen, —everything from the bakery to the dishwashing area is in plain sight.

 The menu includes a variety of cuisines

Favourites among regulars include the pizzas, Asian delicacies and delectable desserts. A standout is their signature Airr bread, as light and airy as its name suggests, best enjoyed in their Airr toast. Remarkably, a lot of the fresh produce—basil, asparagus, spinach, cherry tomatoes and more is sourced from their state-of-the-art polyhouse and kitchen gardens, which house over 70 large beds.

Arjun Kumar, the founder, describes Zolocrust as a bold and unconventional concept. “We aim to provide the best environment for both our employees and customers” he adds.

Zolocrust also prides itself on its intensive Zolocrust Operations Training (ZOT) Programme. Spanning 18 months, this program trains participants in all aspects of restaurant operations, preparing them to excel in the culinary industry and even open a restaurant of their own. It is open only to those aged 18-23 through a qualification, selection and interviews process. 

Whether you’re a foodie or a conscious diner, Zolocrust offers a dining experience that is as transparent as it is delicious, making it the pride of Jaipur. 

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”
