Ziqitza Healthcare operated 108 Ambulance Service Revolutionizes Institutional Deliveries in Odisha

The State of Institutional Deliveries in Odisha

Before the advent of the 108 Ambulance service, institutional deliveries in rural Odisha faced numerous challenges. Many expectant mothers in remote areas struggled to access medical facilities in time, leading to high maternal and infant mortality rates. According to data from the Odisha government, prior to the introduction of the 108 Ambulance service, less than 40% of deliveries in the state took place in healthcare institutions.

Ziqitza Healthcare’s Role in Transforming Healthcare

Ziqitza Health Care Limited, a pioneer in emergency medical services (EMS), took up the mantle to address this critical issue. Through its efficient management and operation of the 108 Ambulance service in Odisha, the organization has played a pivotal role in improving access to healthcare facilities for pregnant women.

Today, with a fleet of well-equipped ambulances and a highly skilled team of medical professionals, Ziqitza Healthcare’s 108 Ambulance service ensures that expectant mothers receive timely medical attention. This has led to a significant increase in institutional deliveries across the state, emphasised by Sweta Mangal, Ziqitza co-founder.

Empowering the Heroes Behind the Wheel

One of the key factors contributing to the success of the 108 Ambulance service in Odisha is the unwavering dedication of its crew members. These frontline healthcare workers often go beyond their duty to ensure the well-being of their patients. They brave challenging terrains, adverse weather conditions, and sometimes even risk their lives to transport expectant mothers safely to healthcare facilities.

Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, Project Head - Ziqitza Healthcare, stated, “Our 108 Ambulance service in Odisha is a testament to the commitment and compassion of our team. In last ten years they have served over 43 lacs pregnant women transfers. They are the real heroes, tirelessly working to save lives and make a difference in the community.”

Changing Lives, One Delivery at a Time

The impact of the 108 Ambulance service on institutional deliveries in Odisha is nothing short of remarkable. According to recent statistics, the percentage of institutional deliveries in the state has surged to over 80%, a significant improvement from the previous years. This increase not only signifies a positive shift in healthcare practices but also a brighter future for the mothers and infants of Odisha. Remarked by Sweta Mangal co-founder of Ziqitza Limited.

Leading the Way Ahead

Ziqitza Healthcare’s 108 Ambulance service has set a precedent for EMS services in Odisha. Their commitment to quality healthcare, timely response, and dedication to saving lives is a testament to their leadership in the field. As the state continues to progress towards better healthcare access, Ziqitza Healthcare remains at the forefront, continually innovating and ensuring that no one is left behind. Similar initiatives were made in the by Ziqitza Rajasthan.

The increase in institutional deliveries is a testament to the tireless efforts of the organization and its dedicated crew members. As they continue to change lives and set the standard for EMS services in the state, Odisha’s healthcare landscape looks brighter than ever.

