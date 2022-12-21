  • Free Computer classes in Nayagaon near Chandigarh to empower rural young women from the economically weaker sections of the society to gain employment.
  • Under the project “Fuel for Funeral Van”, they support a noble cause initiated by Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur for the cremation of unclaimed dead bodies.
  • During the outbreak of the pandemic, the CIIS campus was converted into an isolation ward for patients impacted by the pandemic.
  • Offers free education benefits and scholarships to children of economically weaker section employees
  • Organizing blood donation and regular health check-up camps