December 21, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Started as a vision of a retired Indian Army Officer – Lt. Col BS Sandhu in the year 1993, WWICS Group continues to take on new challenges as a pioneer in the Immigration consultation industry.

The incorporation of WWICS was done because of the inaccessibility of reliable and transparent immigration consultation services. During his meetings with the Indian Diaspora in Canada, Lt. Col BS Sandhu came across hundreds of illegal immigrants, who were facing social and economic challenges due to their illegal status. He helped those illegal immigrants get their permanent residency in Canada by representing their cases to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

Based on his personal experience in Canada, he had the vision to start a licensed immigration firm to help aspirants not only begin their new journey in Canada but to be part of their immigration journey at various stages by assisting them in achieving their immigration goals.

From a two-room office in Toronto, Canada, WWICS culminated into a multinational and internationally respected group, which now operates in a number of countries all over the world with a strategic network of over 25 associate offices in Canada, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya, Nepal, and India.

Under the monumental and strategic guidance of Lt. Col. Sandhu, the WWICS Group diversified & forayed into higher education, hospitality, and real estate with ventures/ companies namely Continental Institute for International Studies (CIIS), Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, Global Placement Services (GPS), Pinnacle Infoedge Pvt. Ltd., Global Strategic Business Consultancy (GSBC), Worldwide Education Services (WWES), and West End Diagnostic Imaging.

Backed by state-of-the-art facilities & global experience, the WWICS group is strongly driven by client-centricity. The Group’s seasoned professionals with expertise in fields such as immigration, real estate, education, information systems, and hospitality enable WWICS to establish sound business ethics and progress through customer satisfaction.

WWICS’ Esteemed Partner Groups

A partnership is a vital factor that helps a business to excel. It’s advantageous in increasing expertise, lease of knowledge, resource availability, and better reach. WWICS group has a brilliant set of partnership companies that constantly works hard in increasing the ethos of the firm.

• FOREST HILL GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB RESORT

A unique concept of sports and recreation - Forest Hill Golf and Country Club is in a blissful setting and offers a rejuvenating experience in the lap of nature. Being away from the hustle-bustle of mundane city life, it is a perfect blend of the golf course and ultra-modern clubhouse.

• WWICS ESTATES PVT. LTD.

A real estate venture of the WWICS Group of companies was established to build and offer affordable yet quality accommodation in the realty sector. The company has delivered impeccable projects in the past including Imperial Heights, Mohali, and Imperial County, Kurali.

• CONTINENTAL INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDIES (CIIS)

CIIS - a flagship institute of WWICS Group of Companies, offers Pathway Programs to Canada from India at its state-of-the-art international campus in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, India. Through a unique academic mentorship agreement with renowned Canadian institutions, CIIS provides students with the opportunity to attain Canadian education while spending the first year/semester of the program studying close to home in India.

• GLOBAL PLACEMENT SERVICES (GPS)

GPS is an associated company of WWICS which exclusively deals in the placement & settlement of their clients. The placement services provided by GPS are designed to equip candidates with vital information and facilitate their relocation.

• PINNACLE INFOEDGE PVT. LTD.

It is a software development firm started by the WWICS Group that provides software solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Designing, and Web Designing services.

• GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS CONSULTANCY (GSBC)

GSBC operates mainly in the field of Global Resettlement, Placement, Settlement, International Education, and Global Business & Investment. It also helps corporate and individual clients in establishing businesses by entering into joint ventures, tie-ups, etc.

WWICS’ Commitment to Society

At WWICS, empowering unprivileged people to help them achieve sustained economic growth and sustainable development is a philanthropic priority. Some of the CSR initiatives of WWICS are:-

Free Computer classes in Nayagaon near Chandigarh to empower rural young women from the economically weaker sections of the society to gain employment.

Under the project “Fuel for Funeral Van”, they support a noble cause initiated by Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur for the cremation of unclaimed dead bodies.

During the outbreak of the pandemic, the CIIS campus was converted into an isolation ward for patients impacted by the pandemic.

Offers free education benefits and scholarships to children of economically weaker section employees

Organizing blood donation and regular health check-up camps

The aim of WWICS has always been to be a global conglomerate that is vital to society. Thus, they stand true to their motto ‘Changing Lives, Shaping Destinies, Globally’.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”