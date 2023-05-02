World Leader Sudha Reddy Serves Business Goals At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

May 02, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Sudha Reddy is the epitome of a “Global Citizen”. She is the director of the global conglomerate MEIL Group and engages in international philanthropic endeavours through her Sudha Reddy Foundation. Her recent public appearances have been at prestigious events - New York’s Met Gala, Paris’ Haute Couture Week, Doha’s Jewellery And Watches Exhibition, and the Ceremonial Service For The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire.

As a world leader in business and philanthropy, she is a notable figure from the Indian diaspora and is invited to global events regularly.

She was present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on 29 April 2023. The Hyderabad native attended the annual event hosted by the White House Correspondents’ association, and was the first Hyderabadi to have ever attended the event. The dinner brought together top media personalities, journalists, and politicians to highlight the efforts of journalists and extend scholarships to aspiring students.

The event’s invitation is extended to prominent public figures who have contributed positively to society through their work. This year, singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were in attendance, along with Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, supermodel Winnie Harlow, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “Twins” co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023 with a pre-recorded cold open. “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. stole the show as the host and packed the evening with laughs and intelligent jabs. President Joe Biden addressed the detainment of American journalists overseas in his address and sprinkled his speech with a slew of pointed jokes.

Sudha Reddy made a bold fashion statement at the event, wearing a stunning Jenny Packham emerald gown, paired with a Hermes Birkin handbag in a similar shade, and a Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

Her presence at the event underscored her commitment to her work, and was a huge win for the Indian community. She turned many heads with her impeccable style and used her voice to discuss social concerns with powerful figures of DC. Reddy was seen mingling with other industry leaders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the CBS Afterparty, discussing business and global issues. She also discussed economic issues and relations with the ambassador of Qatar and was also spotted deep in conversation with the Ambassador of Iran, the Ambassador of France and other dignitaries at the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”