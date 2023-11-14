Wondr Diamonds presents Wealth Out of Waste Contest

November 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Children under the age group of 14 can participate and showcase their talents to create something useful from something which is usually discarded. The very idea behind this entire exercise of Wondr Diamonds is to promote sustainable consciousness amongst the future generation and help make the world a better place.

For this contest, Wealth can be created from any reusable or recycled materials such as tetra packs, newspaper, old utensils, jute materials etc. No plastic or thermocol should be used in the work. The student must personally visit any of our Wondr Diamonds Showroom and explain in detail about their creation, which the wondr team will record. The last date of submission will be 20th November 2023 and the results will be announced on 25th November 2023.

Wondr diamonds has 14 showrooms in 5 states and the entries can be submitted in any of the stores. Criteria for judgement will be based on creativity, resources used and explanation of their creation. At each store, three winners per category will be recognised and the best in each category across all showrooms will win a bicycle. The 2 categories are age group 6 to 9 & 10 to 14. Every participating kid will be recognised with a certificate and a gift on the day of submission.

Wondr diamonds is also honoured to partner with the prestigious The Hindu newspaper for this event. Wondr Diamonds is India’s Largest Lab Grown Diamond brand. Lab Grown Diamonds are diamonds grown in a lab by mimicking earth conditions. Lab Grown Diamonds and Mined Diamonds have the same physical chemical and optical properties which means they are just the same in all aspects. We have 14 stores, Chennai (T nagar, Anna Nagar & velachery), Vellore, Coimbatore(R S Puram & Big Bazaar Street), Madurai, Dindugal, Dharapuram, Bangalore(Jaynagar & Malleshwaram), Calicut, Guntur & Hyderabad(Panjagutta). We offer exchange and buy back facility of products in any of our 14 showrooms.

The Wealth out of Waste contest has made a kick start and we await to see the various innovative creations

For More Details : https://wondrdiamonds.com

