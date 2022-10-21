With ‘Mini Save’ Turn Your Spare Change Into Savings!

In the past few years, digital payment options have transformed the way we transact and with payments becoming lightning-fast, most of us have become reckless with our spending. While spending is inevitable, INDmoney’s latest feature Mini Save helps you save every time you spend. The idea is simple, Mini Save automatically tracks all your spending throughout the day and rounds off the spare change value to save it in a virtual pot which eventually gets invested in US stocks!

Mini Save can be an excellent “set it and forget it” tool to build long-term wealth. Example – You spend ₹213 on an Uber ride to the office, ₹184 on lunch ordered from Swiggy& ₹241 on the Uber ride back home. The total spare change in this scenario is ₹22 which will be deducted from the user’s account by INDmoney& saved in a virtual pot (called Mini Pot on the app). Once the savings of this pot reaches Rs.1000, it would automatically get invested in the US stock of the user’s choice (one can choose from over 5000 + US stocks & ETFs).

When asked about the thought behind introducing Mini Save, Dhinesh Potnuru, Vice President of Product at INDmoney said, “As a kid, I remember saving all the change, like ₹5, ₹10, etc. into a piggy bank and eventually buying a bicycle with the money that I had saved up. At the start, these small changes looked tiny but resulted in gigantic returns in the end. Millennials are digitally savvy and are always looking for apps or platforms that reduce their effort. They have an intent to save & invest but keep procrastinating. With Mini Save, our idea is to make the whole process of saving and investing effortless by making it 100% automated. We want to enable users to realize their long-term wealth potential by saving small every day”.

Interestingly, INDmoney is also one of the best apps to invest directly in US stocks and ETFs from India via lumpsum and SIP mode.

The securities quoted are for examples and are not to be considered as advice or recommendation. Logos above are the property of respective trademark owners and by displaying it, INDmoney has no right, title, or interest over it. Please be informed that US stocks are not Indian Exchange-traded funds and Finzoomers Services Private Limited acts in the capacity of facilitator of this product. All disputes with respect to the transaction facilitation services, would not have access to exchange investor redressal forum or arbitration mechanism.

