Wilms Tumor in Children: A Comprehensive Guide for Parents

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is a kidney malignancy in children. This tumor is generally found in children younger than five years old and accounts for about 6 per cent of all childhood cancers. It is named after Dr. Max Wilms, German physician, who first described it in 1899.

Wilms’ tumor is the most common abdominal cancer in children. Although this tumor typically affects one kidney, both kidneys are involved in 5–10% of cases. Wilms affects girls a little more frequently than it does boys. The median age at diagnosis is 3 years in boys and 3.5 years in girls, and 90% of them are discovered before age six.

What are symptoms of Wilms tumor?

The symptoms are:

Fever

Abdominal swelling, often towards one side

Abdominal pain

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Constipation

Large swollen veins across the abdomen

Fatigue

Blood in the urine (hematuria)

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

What causes Wilms tumor?

The exact cause of Wilms’s tumor is not fully understood. It is primarily a sporadic disease, occurring in less than 10% of cases as part of malformation syndromes such as WAGR syndrome. For children with WAGR syndrome, the likelihood of developing Wilms’s tumor is 50/50. This pediatric cancer results from abnormal kidney development due to genetic mutations.

When is it recommended to have a screening for Wilms’ tumor?

Frequent screening could be beneficial for children with the following conditions:

1. Having a family history of tumor

2. Congenital syndromes or abnormalities, such as:

◦ WAGR syndrome

◦ Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome.

◦ Denys-Drash syndrome.

◦ Hemihypertrophy (asymmetric overgrowth of one side of the body).

3. Other associated genetic mutations identified by a genetic counselor.

How to diagnose Wilms tumor?

Following the completion of child’s medical history and physical examination, the doctor might also prescribe the following further tests, such as:

Abdominal ultrasound

Contrast enhanced CT or MRI scan of the abdomen.

Chest X-ray or CT chest

Bone scan

Blood and urine tests

Biopsy

Staging of Wilm’s tumor:

There are five stages of Wilms’ tumor:

1. Stage I

The tumor is confined to the kidney, which was completely removed during surgery. The child can live normally with one kidney.

2. Stage II

The tumor has spread beyond the kidney, but it has been completely removed during surgery.

3.Stage III

The tumor is present in the abdomen or lymph nodes, or there is a tumor rupture. There is no evidence of any spread beyond the abdominal area.

4. Stage IV

The tumor has spread beyond the abdomen, typically affecting the lungs or liver.

5. Stage V

Tumor involves both kidneys.

What is Wilms tumor treatment?

The course of treatment for Wilms tumors will be determined by the child’s age and the tumor’s stage. It is treated with surgery, chemotherapy, and occasionally radiation therapy.

Surgery called nephrectomy is performed to remove major part of the tumor as possible while preserving kidney function. This typically entails the complete removal of the affected kidney.

Radiation therapy is typically administered for high risk stage 2 and stage 3 cancers.

The type of chemotherapy and the length of treatment will depend on the stage and histology of the tumor.

Follow-Up Care:

An oncologist will see the child for follow-up appointments to monitor their response to treatments. Imaging with abdominal ultrasound, chest X-ray or CT chest has to be done at follow up visits to detect tumor recurrence.

These follow-up appointments are to check:

How is their recovery?

How is their development?

If there are any problems following treatment?

Whether there are any indications that the Wilms tumor will recur?

Conclusion:

Wilms tumor is a pediatric cancer that can be cured, particularly if caught early. Not all children need to get regular screenings, but those who are at greater risk need to be regularly watched. Since early-stage cancer survival rates have risen to nearly 90% due to recent advancements in treatment, early diagnosis is crucial. Healthcare providers and parents of children who are at risk should collaborate closely for efficient monitoring and care.

