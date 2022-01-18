Why Is It Important to Optimize Your Conversion Rate

Are you bringing a large number of visitors to your online store but only making a few sales? If so, you need to optimize your conversion rates.

In the world of ecommerce, conversion is the act of turning a browsing shopper into a paying customer. The efficiency of this factor is measured by a conversion rate.

In this guide, we’ll examine what conversion rate optimization is and why it’s essential for your business growth.

What Is the Conversion Rate?

Conversion rates depict the total percentage of visitors to your landing page or ecommerce store who complete a specific task. These site goals are determined by the nature of your business and its objectives.

Suppose you're in the sales industry, for example. You'd expect visitors to create accounts, buy products, add items to wishlists, subscribe to your newsletter, and return to make additional purchases.

There are a variety of key performance indicators (KPIs) for ecommerce conversion rates. This includes sales volume (per hour, day, week, month, and year), the number of customers interested in your merchandise, and cost per acquisition (CPA). The latter metric shows how much you pay for a conversion.

How to Calculate Conversion rate?

Calculating the conversion rate of your online shop is essential for monitoring the progress of your business. Getting the percentage is as easy as 1-2-3 - simply divide the total number of converted customers by the total number of website visits, then multiply the result by 100.

For instance, if your shop made 200 sales in a month from 5,000 visits, your conversion rate is 4%.

While the average conversion rate for ecommerce is between 1.5% and 2%.If you want to aim high to achieve bigger success, a percentage of more than 2% should be the starting point for your online store.

What Is Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)?

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is the method of maximizing the percentage of conversions on your website or mobile application. CRO involves developing innovative strategies to better understand your consumers and improve the efficiency of your site for a fast and seamless sales experience.

Conversion rate optimization isn't so much about boosting traffic to your online shop as it is about optimizing your current traffic by increasing visitor engagement so that they complete a purchase.

Importance of Conversion Rate Optimization

Conversion rate optimization is crucial for any online business for a variety of reasons. Let's go over the key benefits of CRO to better understand its role:

Making Use of Your Existing Web Traffic

CRO can assist you if you have a functional website and receive steady traffic, but the sales aren't hitting your goals.

Rather than focusing on increasing traffic to your sales funnel, CRO aims at enhancing the utilization of your current traffic. Consequently, conversion rate optimization helps in reducing your customer acquisition costs.

Increase Your Website Profit

Conversion rate optimization transforms casual visitors into buyers. This method can even bring back customers by improving the overall design and commercial performance of your website. You’d be able to cut down advertising costs, which directly corresponds to increased profitability.

Understanding Visitors Behavior

Having a clear perception of your audience is a reflection of your company's success. CRO serves as a psychological technique to understand what your consumers are looking for. This way, you can meet their needs and persuade them to use your services or purchase your products.

During the evaluation phase of the conversion rate optimization process, you learn about all of your clients' preferences, which influences your future website customization decisions.

Boosting Your SEO Rankings

One of the most common misconceptions is that conversion rate optimization and SEO don’t always move in the same direction. To dispel this misunderstanding, user behavior on your site is one of the variables search engines take into account when ranking pages. Therefore, the more positive your website customer experience – as measured by CRO - the higher you rank in search engines.

Making Data-based Decisions

You collect a massive amount of data on your website performance while optimizing your conversion rates. This enables you to find crucial areas for improvement and make much better decisions in less time.

Prior to the introduction of CRO, if you wanted to test the effect of a particular change on your website, you had to make the modification and wait for the results. But now, with the help of A/B testing, you can test multiple changes in real time and collect valuable analytical data from the results more quickly and safely.

Outperforming Your Competitors

Conversion rates are more crucial than traffic volume when judging the success of any online business. This is because, even if your competitors' website receives more visitors, you may out profit them if you have a solid CRO plan in place.

The true rivalry is not in the number of casual visits but in the number of successful sales made by these people.

Expanding Your Email List

One of the great benefits of a solid CRO strategy is the ability to grow your client email list with targeted leads. This helps you reach more users when conducting an email ad campaign and aids returning customers in finding what they’re looking for.

Conclusion

Ecommerce is becoming more versatile and a highly profitable solution for online retailers, leading to a fierce competition in the digital business sector. Optimizing your conversion rate helps you provide a top-of-the-line customer experience to expand your revenue in a short amount of time.