Why DataMites for a Job Oriented Data Science Courses in India?

May 18, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

India, 12th May 2023:

As the world becomes more digitized, data science is emerging as one of the most promising career options in India. According to a report by Analytics India Magazine, the Indian analytics industry is expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2025. This growth has resulted in an increase in demand for trained data scientists who can help businesses make informed decisions based on data.

However, the lack of skilled professionals is still a major challenge in the industry. Companies are struggling to find the right talent with the necessary skills to fill data science roles. This is where DataMites comes in. DataMites is a leading institute that offers job-oriented data science courses in India. In this article, we will explore why DataMites is the go-to choice for anyone looking to build a career in data science.

Why DataMites

Ashok Veda as Lead Mentor:

Ashok Veda is a seasoned senior management professional, entrepreneur, and enthusiast for artificial intelligence. He has over 20 years of varied expertise in business management, consulting, project leadership, and transforming numerous IoT, AI, and ML concepts into real-world solutions. All the faculty members work under the guidance of Ashok Veda.

DataMites’ faculty is composed of experts with years of experience in the data science industry. DataMites’ faculty is also actively involved in research and development.

Comprehensive & Industry-Relevant Course Curriculum:

DataMites offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all the essential concepts and tools used in the data science industry. The course is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in working with real-world data sets. The curriculum covers topics like statistics, data exploration, data visualization, machine learning, python programming, R programming, sql, business intelligence tools like powerbi, tableau, AI foundation and deep learning.

DataMites’ data science course content is designed to meet the needs of the industry. The course is regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends and technologies in the data science domain. This ensures that students are equipped with the most up-to-date skills and knowledge.

The course also includes modules on emerging technologies like AI and big data.

By the end of the course, students will have a thorough understanding of the data science process and will be equipped with the skills needed to tackle real-world data science problems.

Global Certification

The DataMites certification program for data scientists is a certification programme accredited from IABAC®. The International Association of Business Analytics Certification (IABAC®) is the world’s first and the largest certification board based EU based initiative for AI, Analytics and Data Science certifications. Datamites is also associated with Jainx - a deemed to be university, and FutureSkills Prime (NASSCOM, a government certification).

Real Time Experience

With the help of their exclusive partnerships with top data AI and data science businesses, DataMites offers its students internship opportunities.

With the assistance of a committed team of DataMites specialists and Mentors, these internships offer a wonderful opportunity for students to put their newly acquired knowledge to use in creating practical data science models that add value to organizations.

Placement Assistance

DataMites provides placement assistance to all its students. The institute has tie-ups with several leading companies in the data science industry. This ensures that students have access to a wide range of job opportunities.

DataMites’ placement team also provides students with training and guidance on resume building, interview preparation, and networking. This ensures that students are well-equipped to land their dream data science job.

Affordable Course Fees

DataMites’ data science courses are affordable and provide excellent value for money. The institute offers several payment options, including easy EMI options, to make the course accessible to everyone.

The course fees also include several value-added services like online access to study materials, access to recorded video lectures, and lifetime access to the course content. This ensures that students can continue to learn and grow even after completing the course.

Conclusion

Data science is a rapidly growing field with excellent job prospects in India. However, to succeed in this field, you need the right skills and knowledge. DataMites’ job-oriented data science courses are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry.

DataMites comprehensive curriculum, industry-relevant course content, expert faculty, placement assistance, and affordable course fees make it the go-to choice for anyone looking to build a career in data science. So, if you’re looking for a data science course in India that can help you land your dream job, look no further than DataMites.

‘ This is a press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of the hindu was involved in the publication of this release.’