Where to Go for the Best Hair Transplant in Turkey: Top 10 Istanbul Clinics

June 30, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Istanbul is widely regarded as one of the most attractive destinations for medical tourists from all over the world—but not only because of its beautiful sightings and vibrant culture. Every year, at least one million people visit Turkey to undergo hair transplant operations.

Turkish hair transplants are famous for their quality and price. In terms of experience and expertise, hair transplant clinics in Istanbul are just as modern and comfortable as in LA, London, or Dubai, so much so that medical tourists flocking to Turkey have problems choosing.

To help out, we’ve compiled a list of the ten best Istanbul clinics.

The Price of Hair Transplant in Turkey vs. the US

For many people dealing with hair loss, it makes more sense financially to pack up their bags and fly all the way to Turkey than to book surgery in a nearby clinic. The difference in price between the hair transplant clinics in the East and those in the West is that big.

Depending on the number of grafts and the technique, the average price of a hair transplant in Turkey is between €1,500 and €5,000. For reference, people in the US would have to pay up to $15,000 for the same quality of medical service and results. That is around €13,600.

The Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey: Sapphire Hair Clinic

Today a part of the Medical Park Hospitals Group, Sapphire Hair Clinic has been a top performer in the field of hair transplantation for a long time. It enjoys peer recognition and patient trust, largely thanks to its team of skillful and considerate healthcare professionals.

At the helm of hair transplant operations at the Sapphire Hair Clinic is Dr. Esin Eğilmez. She is followed by highly-trained aestheticians, surgeons, and medical staff that ensures every patient’s needs are met. Together, they maintain a pleasant and relaxing environment.

Hair transplant doctors at the Sapphire Hair Clinic perform surgeries in modern operating rooms using state-of-the-art equipment and medical tools. It’s not the average hospital – in terms of design and comfort, the clinic’s facilities resemble luxury hospitals for VIP patients.

Hair Transplant Services at the Sapphire Hair Clinic

Like the best VIP hospitals in the West, Sapphire Hair Clinic offers a wide range of personalized services. Every hair transplant surgery is performed differently after the doctor recommends the best approach based on the initial hair transplant consultation, tests, and analysis.

The two most popular techniques used at the Sapphire Hair Clinic are the Sapphire FUE technique and the DHI hair transplant method. Both of these techniques have an exceptionally high success rate, the shortest recovery cycle, not to mention the best-looking results.

Sapphire Hair Clinic offers many other hair transplant procedures, such as beard hair transplantation. Both Sapphire FUE and DHI techniques can be successfully used for transplanting facial hair since they involve laser-precision instruments perfect for delicate hair.

The 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Istanbul, Turkey

If you’re interested in getting a high-quality hair transplant, you’ll find that the best options are in the East. The following are the ten best hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

1. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Located in the heart of Istanbul, Sapphire Hair Clinic has repeatedly been named the best overall hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Its experienced, professional, and kind staff, including world-class specialists and cutting-edge medical facilities, make every patient feel welcome.

Whatsapp : +90 552 396 31 32

2. Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic was established in 2018 by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin. In addition to traditional hair transplant operations, the clinic’s surgical team offers a variety of other procedures, such as Afro and unshaven hair transplant and hair transplantation for women.

3. Cosmedica

The leading hair transplant surgeon at the Istanbul-based Cosmedica clinic is Dr. Levent Acar, who speaks fluent English and has 16 years of experience operating on international patients. The clinic offers hair loss treatments using FUE and DHI hair transplantation methods.

4. Dr. Serkan Aygın

Dr. Serkan Aygın is one of the early practitioners of hair transplant surgeries in Turkey. Together with five other surgeons at the clinic, Dr. Aygin performs all the classic hair transplant procedures—including FUE and DHI hair transplant, unshaven, and facial hair transplantation.

5. Asmed

Asmed is an Istanbul-based clinic where Dr. Koray Erdogan leads a team of surgeons skilled at operating on foreign patients. After the initial consultation and hair analysis, the clinic provides different types of transplants based on the condition of the patient’s existing hair.

6. Hair Of Istanbul

Hair of Istanbul is a modern clinic with a multidisciplinary team of surgical experts who can tackle every hair loss issue. Upon arrival at the clinic, the doctor will analyze the patient and determine whether or not they are a good candidate for one of the transplant methods.

7. Dr. Muttalip Keser

Dr. Muttalip Keser is a specialist in aesthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery. He specializes in manual FUE techniques and performs facial and body hair transplants in addition to traditional hair transplant surgeries. He also uses his own Keser approach for the best results.

8. Este Medical Group

Este Medical Group is a beauty and esthetics hospital that provides a vast number of cosmetic services for hair, face, body, and skin. The clinic’s team of hair transplant specialists offers custom procedures for both men and women. Their services are available worldwide.

9. Medart Hair Clinic

Medart Hair Clinic operates in two Istanbul locations under the supervision of head doctor Dr. Tuna Tantan Williams. Patients who qualify for surgery can choose Sapphire FUE or DHI hair transplant technique. Eyebrows and beard transplantation are also available.

10. Hermest Clinic

The hair transplant team at the Hermest Clinic includes a surgeon and cardiologist, Ahmet Murat, plastic surgeon Ali Cemal Yilmaz, dermatologist Mehmet Goker, and medical doctors Sedat Koksal and Esra Bascin. They specialize in FUE and DHI hair transplant techniques.

Conclusion

Based on the quality of transplanted hair and the average hair transplant cost, Sapphire Hair Clinic is the best Istanbul clinic on our list. If you’re planning to book a hair transplant surgery in Turkey, there’s no need to look any further. Sapphire Hair Clinic has everything you need.

“This is a press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of the hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”