When is Silver a Better Buy than Gold?

Investors that are new to buying precious metals may be unclear on whether they should buy gold or silver. One thing that the gold and silver stacking community gauges their purchases on is the gold and silver ratio. The gold silver ratio is essentially how many ounces of silver equates to one ounce of gold. At the time of writing in August 2023 the current gold silver ration is 80, meaning that 80 ounces of silver is going to monetarily equal one ounce of gold at the current spot price.

When it comes to the gold silver ratio, precious metal investors will look at the ratio and use it to determine if it is a good time to buy silver or to buy gold as well as using the ratio to time when they should get out of one metal into another. Some consider the ratio of 60 silver ounces to one ounce of gold to be fair value, that is, the time when gold and silver are in equilibrium.

Silver has been neglected in recent times in favor of gold because silver is a very cumbersome metal and requires a lot more space to store. Gold’s high value means that a lot of wealth can be stored in a small space which is very practical, especially for high-net-worth investors. Central banks have been buying gold at the fastest pace since records began which has caused demand for gold to increase.

The natural gold silver ratio is approximately 16:1 meaning the earth’s crust contains 16 ounces of silver for each ounce of gold. The issue with trading the gold silver ratio is that investors are looking at the metal’s spot prices. In the last century, the gold to silver ratio has been in the high teens, the highest gold to silver ratio hit 124:1 in 2020 as silver prices collapsed and gold prices spiked.

If the silver price hits an extreme against gold, there will likely be a flood of silver on the market as investors look to sell their silver positions. The optimal time to sell will be before this occurs, which is when silver is trending higher against gold in the run-up to any potential peak in the ratio.

Over the last century, the average price ratio has been 48:1, making the current valuations between the silver and gold price above average and abnormal. Especially when one considers the industrial usage for silver over the last decade. When the gold to silver ratio drops the dips have been very brief because silver’s price shoots-up fast and then falls just as fast.

Critics of the ratio trade will suggest that investors are not able to buy from bullion companies at the spot price. Silver Britannia coins, for example, typically trade £3-6 above the metal’s intrinsic value and during times of high silver demand the premium can grow even higher. It is this price which includes the physical premium that is an investor’s true gold to silver ratio.

Historic Gold Silver Ratio Movements

When the gold silver ratio is over 80, investors should only buy silver. When the gold silver ratio is between 80 and 50 investors should buy a mix with the higher the gold silver ratio goes, the more silver should be purchased. A ratio of below 50 would mean that investors should only buy gold. A ratio of 80 suggests that silver is very undervalued compared to gold historically.

Historic movements of the ratio shows that gold tends to be cheap relative to silver when both metals are in a bull market, this suggests silver investors will make a higher return on their holdings compared to gold when both markets rise. We saw a ratio of 45:1 in 2006 which was a time that saw gold and silver prices rising as the western world saw the great financial crisis of 2008. The precious metals continued to rise until the market peaked in 2011. The ratio at the time of the peak was 32 ounces of silver for one ounce of gold. The ratio then fell back to 80:1 as gold and silver prices entered a bear market. The gold silver ratio has never returned to the 32:1 valuation since.

Silver collapsed against gold in 2008 as the market punished industrial-linked commodities, silver and platinum was no exception to this. However, as capital flows into the precious metal industry surged, silver, being the smaller market of the two, began to rapidly outperform gold. In the most recent times, gold has found strong support at a valuation of 65 silver ounces for each gold ounce.

At the beginning of the 2000 ten-year bull market gold outperformed silver for three years. Then silver prices very quickly overtook gold in terms of percentage gains. The gold market reached its bottom in December 2015 at a gold silver ratio of 77 silver ounces to 1 gold ounce. Silver outperformed gold for 7 months. Gold was then the best asset to own until after the extreme prices seeing in the 2020 pandemic corrected.

Many industry experts believe that we will once again see a return of the 45:1 valuation which was last witnessed in 2011. The issue that silver investors may face if this event comes to pass is that they may find it difficult to sell their silver bars and coins because other silver investors will be dumping their positions into the market at the same time. Nonetheless, the gold silver ratio is a good indicator of whether an investor should e focusing their purchases on silver coins or gold bullion.

