What we speak about when we speak about student welfare: Parul University’s Department of Student Welfare

Higher education with the well-known institute, Parul University, has never been solely about classroom learning and job-related skills. The Vadodara-based university has always striven to create the perfect platform for students to develop a strong, creative, versatile personality, which will set them apart from their peers in the raging competition that the industry and academia put forth today. So that the students find the best expression of their creative energies, Parul University has created the Department of Student Welfare, a student-led university body that is the driving force behind the vibrant campus life at the institute. This university body helps students expand the horizons of their personality via a multitude of events and activities, including cultural festivals, technology meets, and other student development bodies.

Moreover, under the initiative of the Department of Student Welfare, the cohort gets the unique opportunity to pick up in-demand skills such as videography, content writing, graphic designing, event management, etc. What makes this mode of learning so interesting and effective is that the students pick up these skills while being involved in various interactive activities, including organising various college get-togethers and gala functions. Additionally, being part of the core organising teams, the members of the Department of Student Welfare gain stewardship skills that are essential for being the future leaders that Parul University envisions them to be. Thus, in a certain way, the Department of Student Welfare represents the very spirit of learning that Parul University with which has become synonymous: the confluence of in-depth and actionable education.

Dhruvil Shah, Dean, Student Welfare and Head, Department of Branding & Media Relations, Parul University, says,“Parul University has always stood for a holistic education as opposed to uni-dimensional academic grooming. We reckon that in the dynamic world of the day, people need to be more than just experts in their domain. To be heard in the ensuing chaos of the technologically advanced world we are veering towards, people need a strong personality as well as the capacity to lead. Therefore, to instil these qualities in an organic manner, we have created the Department of Student Welfare, where, as students are an integral part of the operations, they find a space to explore, mature and lead.”

Further, the strong student presence in the Department of Student Welfare not only is crucial in the community building on campus but also lends voice to the cohort to present their concerns, and opinions as well as suggest implementable ideas that could bring about a positive change in the institution. The democratic ambience aside, the student cell presents a hub of peer learning and collaboration, creating a synergy of ideas to emerge out of the melting pot the Parul Univeristy cohort already is. Via peer learning, students can join forces to innovate, engage in entrepreneurial efforts, or discuss research or creative ideas, thus expanding their own ambit of potential. In fact, the huge number of student-led start-ups that have come out of Parul Univeristy, attest to the sheer extent of peer learning entrenched in life at Parul Univeristy.

All in all, the multi-disciplinary education imparted by Parul University has since its very inception been within as well as outside its classrooms. Posing a citadel of 360-degree development, Parul University is committed to creating platforms where students can discover growth avenues and can in turn take the glowing Parul Univerity legacy of excellence ahead.

