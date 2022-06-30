Weightloss expert, Dr. Mohit Bhandari shares insights on an innovative weightloss method, Allurion, that’s now available in India

Trying on that old dress from last year, and it doesn’t fit anymore? Are you taking the lift because going up the stairs makes you breathless? If your answer is ‘Yes’ to such questions and you have tried everything from a strict diet to tiring workout sessions, the Allurion method is just for you.

What if someone tells you that all the pills you took, the powders and supplements, the fasting and running, the gym and exercise, and so forth, did not help you fit your jeans because weight reduction needs a combination of things. One should look for the most effective, efficient and practical way to lose weight.

In this article, Dr. Mohit Bhandari, one of the most experienced scientific weight loss experts, talks about how Allurion is a transformative weight loss method that helps you lose the extra kilos while feeling full.

You have been trying to cut off from your favourite pizza or walking an extra mile to see a positive effect but without any luck. This is when your family member or a friend tells you that you could do it without the struggle. The Allurion method is a catalyst that can help you kick-start your weight loss. It is a simple breakthrough: lose weight easy, quick and effective.

The Allurion method helps you feel full quickly by reducing your calorie intake without the ‘hunger pangs.’ It involves no surgery or hospitalization and trains your body for a healthier lifestyle. Allurion is the best choice for overweight people seeking weight loss without the usual hassles. You will get a nutritionist working with you to help you train your body towards a better lifestyle and a healthier weight.

Allurion was started as the result of two people’s determination – Shantanu Gaur and Samuel Levy – to make the world lighter. Listening to the stories of people struggling with overweight problems, they quickly realised they were either afraid of the traditional, invasive weight loss surgeries or could not afford the costly solutions.

Have you ever observed a handheld traditional weighing scale? You have to balance the weight on both ends to bring it to show the correct mass. That is precisely what the body needs – a balance between the calories you consume and the calories you can spend.

It is as simple as a 15 minutes visit to Allurion Centre near you that requires no surgeries or anaesthesia, in and out, without any side effects.

It starts with Allurion swallowable capsule – a soft vegan capsule that can be taken with the help of a glass of water. A simple X-ray ensures the capsule is in the proper position. This proprietary capsule is a technological breakthrough that has taken years of research and hard work.

It contains a deflated balloon attached with a thin catheter, through which water is filled into the balloon. The balloon takes up space in the patient’s stomach and creates a feeling of fullness. This takes away hunger and leaves people eating less food.

The best part is that the Allurion balloon degrades within the stomach. In about 16 weeks, it deflates and gets flushed out automatically, leaving no traces. It’s a discreet placement; no one would know about it unless you tell people.

In addition, when you opt for the Allurion method, you also receive access to a digital toolkit to help you monitor and manage your weight loss success.

Allurion connected scale: To record weight and track progress. You also get insights into your body composition metrics.

Allurion Health Tracker: 24/7 watch that records your steps, tracks your exercise and measures your sleep, and

Allurion App to:

It’s like having your very own personal weight loss companion.

Allurion method also helps to track the overall user health. When combined with intensive weight loss strategies, the Allurion method leads to nearly 2.5 times more weight loss in 16 weeks than when undertaking an intensive weight loss plan alone. Seventeen percent of the people undertaking intensive weight loss strategies alongside the Allurion achieved a weight loss of over 20% of their total body weight.

People who struggle with being overweight know that it goes beyond aesthetics and looks. The Allurion method is the success story of more than 80,000 people who have lost almost 9,03,000 kgs across 58 countries.

Thousands of people worldwide have already used this scientifically proven method, becoming a best-in-class solution. Allurion is backed by clinical evidence and helps patients lose 10-15% of their body weight in just 16 weeks.

Allurion makes your journey to weight loss smoother and faster.

You might have lost weight at the gym but regained it soon again. The Allurion method trains your body for 16 weeks so that the healthy habits you develop can help you sustain your weight loss after the capsule naturally exits your body. Ninety-five percent of weight loss from Allurion can be maintained at 12 months and further if you continue your new healthy habits.

Allurion is so simplistic and logical that it is as transparent as 2+2=4. It refrains you from food overindulgence without the discomfort. Studies have found that hunger is the driving factor behind diet failure. Dieting is difficult and often affects several aspects of your life, including your social life and relationships.

When you have the Allurion Swallowable Capsule that inflates into a balloon in the stomach:

It reduces the space in your stomach for food – you feel full without having to eat as much.

As it takes up space in your stomach – when you eat, a neurohormonal mechanism tells your brain that you have already had enough food – again, that means you feel fuller faster.

In India, the known Covid warrior from MP, Dr. Ravi Doshi, proved to be an early adopter of Allurion. He lost 20 kilos with the Allurion method in 4 months and is quite ecstatic as he can have his favourite meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“People do not automatically think of India when they think about countries that have an obesity problem,” informed Dr. Bhandari, “but it is a growing concern among healthcare professionals in our country. The prevalence of obesity has been reported to be as high as 30% in India, which has tremendous implications regarding type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other conditions. People must act now to address this growing crisis. Tools such as the Allurion method are, therefore, very welcome.”

Dr. Mohit Bhandari sees the Allurion method as a positive step because he believes weight management needs to be normalised rather than stigmatised. “Given the economic inequality across India, it is essential to be able to offer balloon technology like this as a mainstream weight loss solution. Allurion will be partially reimbursed by health insurance in India, meaning it will be an accessible solution for millions of overweight and obese Indians,” he further added.