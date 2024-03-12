Weathering the Storm: Community Bounces Back from Cyclone Michaung Flooding

March 12, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

It has been three months since Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai, leaving a trail of destruction. In just 36 hours, the city was lashed by 450 mm of rainfall, leading to flooding across the city, including railway stations, airport, municipal corporation building and more. Many residential societies were severely affected. However, one gated community in South Chennai bounced back faster than the rest, thanks to the community’s resilience and the developer’s unwavering commitment to safety.

Purva Windermere is a project by Puravankara in Medavankkam that has witnessed rapid growth in past two decades. It’s residents said after Cyclone Michaung that no one could have predicted nature’s fury. While they struggled with daily needs, the developer stepped in with a dedicated task force that provided essentials like milk, fruits, water and more. In the first 72 hours after the cyclone made landfall, nearly 3,000 packets of cooked rice, 1,000 litres of milk, 3,400 litres of drinking water and 1,000 fruits were distributed. Workers were deployed on-site to channel the water flow with the help of pumps.

Fallen trees and other debris were removed, and 225 running metres (RMT) of safety net was put in place to cover parts of the broken compound wall in 15 locations. Further, the construction of reinforced concrete retaining walls along vulnerable areas enhanced protection against inundation, offering residents greater peace of mind amidst challenging weather conditions. Other measures included implementing additional drainage systems and adhering to global standards to fortify the property against water ingress. Through these concerted efforts, Puravankara demonstrated its resolve to safeguard the community against similar calamities in the future.

Despite the challenges posed by Cyclone Michaung, the community has bounced back, with daily life returning to normalcy. Puravankara showed that it remains committed to resident welfare and safety, even with the possibility of unforeseen circumstances beyond its control.

The company’s proactive approach to disaster management, coupled with the strength of the Purva Windermere community, is commendable. Further, the recent initiative by the Water Resources Department to build a channel linking Medavakkam Periya Eri to Anai Eri will mitigate the risk of water overflow once completed. More long-term solutions by the government in consultation with city planners and residents of the area/region will go a long way in preventing such calamities in the times to come. Further, the construction of an enhanced drainage network and RCC retaining walls around the property by Puravankara further fortifies the property from such challenges in future. The developer stands ready to extend its support for any measures which can prevent flooding due to rains in the future.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”