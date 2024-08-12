GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikrant Massey supports inDrive’s campaign - “Ride to Donate” in collaboration with Cry India

inDrive donated 34,00,000 to CRY India through their brand ambassador Vikrant Massey & took responsibility for 500+ underprivileged kids as part of their purpose project at an event in Delhi on Saturday.

Published - August 12, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Sathish S _11788

New Delhi: In an effort to make a meaningful impact on communities in need, inDrive is proud to announce its partnership with Cry India to drive the Ride to Donate campaign. Through Ride to Donate, inDrive users expressed their support for this initiative simply by using the inDrive app for their transportation needs. The “Ride-to-Donate” project aimed to donate 10% fare of every fourth ride to Cry India, to support underprivileged kids through education, development programs & other children welfare initiatives.

Avik Karmakar, Senior Marketing Manager - South Asia, inDrive said “ThroughRide To Donate” campaign we want to Challenge Injustice happening in the society where a lot of childhood dreams & opportunities either get broken or stolen which is the bare minimum need - The Right to Education. We donated INR 34,00,000 to help kids through CRY India. This could happen because over 1 Lakh users across Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Chandigarh participated for the cause.”

Vikrant Massey (inDrive’s Brand Ambassador) said, “The Ride to Donate campaign by inDrive is a testament to the company’s dedication to challenge injustice and create positive change for all the communities. I am really happy being a part of this initiative and proud of my association with such a people driven organisation.”

Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager India, inDrive said “We believe that by mobilising our community through purpose-driven initiatives like Ride to Donate, we can amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in building a more equitable society. This partnership reflects our commitment to fight social injustice and empower our neglected communities to make a positive difference in their lives.”

Trina Chakrabarti, Regional Director, CRY (East),said “We are glad to collaborate with inDrive on the Ride to Donate initiative. Together, we can harness the collective power of individuals and technology to address pressing social challenges and create a brighter future for all.”

The Ride to Donate initiative was launched to serve the communities where users can simply participate by tapping the ‘Ride to Donate’ banner within the inDrive app. Every ride taken during the campaign contributes to making a difference in the lives of others.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

