Collaborating with NGO Nirmaan established two primary care centers WhiteCoats Clinics at Tumukunta and Qutbullapur in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 2023; ValueMomentum’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Mission creating positive impact in the communities with a focus on STEAM education, Healthcare, Environmental sustainability, and Entrepreneurship. Part of mission ValueMomentum is working with Nirmaan NGO and United Way to improve access to healthcare in rural and semi-urban areas – especially for primary care and testing and, in limited cases, for speciality healthcare. Part of Corporate Social Responsibility, under this by collaborating with Hyderabad – based NGO Nirmaan established two primary care centers WhiteCoats Clinics serving populations of Tumukunta, near Hakimpet and Qutbullapur. Additionally, ValueMomentum has setup three ICU facilities with in primary healthcare centres in urban, rural and remote areas of the state – One in Hyderbad and two in Andhra Pradesh Government District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore District and to set up of fully equipped 10 bedded intensive care Units (ICUs) In Amalapuram Govt district hospital to enable access critical care for those communities. ValueMomentum also worked closely with a leading healthcare provider, L.V. Prasad Institute, on a high impact initiative called “Avoidable Blindness” for funding Primary and Tertiary eye care and vision centres for communities in rural and remote areas namely Nirmal and Kothur in Telengana.

The company also informed that, to support access to STEAM education, ValueMomentum is supporting deserving schools and other educational organizations with grants. It is also providing its associates with opportunities to volunteer their time for these organizations and support them in any which way they can. Limited access to primary and specialty healthcare and testing facilities in rural and semi-urban areas is generally associated with the fact that there are fewer providers in those areas. Provider recruitment and retention problems in rural areas are related to several factors including lower salaries, geographic isolation from peers and educational opportunities, and fewer amenities such as schools and recreation.

Under the initiative, ValueMomentum said that, As a one-time emergency support, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ValueMomentum funded the purchase of equipment supplies by Government Hospitals, invested in setting up a community “COVID 19 Isolation Centre”, invested in setting up an Oxygen Plant for a local community and supplied Oxygen Concentrators to several hospitals.

ValueMomentum recognizes the need for environmental sustainability and continuously optimizes its operations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as energy and water consumption. ValueMomentum also supports organizations that are working hard for lake preservation, tree plantation and soil conservation.

ValueMomentum, being an entrepreneur led organization itself, understands the importance of an entrepreneurship culture for growing local economies and creating wealth as well as jobs. As such, ValueMomentum is committed to championing entrepreneurs and building a culture of entrepreneurship within and outside the organization. One such effort is the funding being provided to doctors to set-up clinics and guidance being provided to help them make those clinics financially viable.

Representing the Board of ValueMomentum while echoing the thoughts of Team ValueMomentum, Ravi S Rao – Managing Director, Location Head, said, “There is considerable time, effort and expense involved in becoming a doctor and opportunities to earn a lively hood invariably draws them to urban clusters, denying much needed medical practitioners to serve people in semi urban and rural communities. Empowering doctors through CSR grants to embrace entrepreneurship to enable healthcare access to underserved communities in the rural / semi urban setting can be a game changer in positively impacting those communities. This synergy between medicine and entrepreneurship has the potential to transform and elevate healthcare standards contributing to healthier communities on a sustainable basis.

About ValueMomentum’s CSR

ValueMomentum serves some customers in urban areas but many of its customers are in semi-urban and rural areas. To serve them better, ValueMomentum has established operations in these regions and many of its associates have become part of these communities. These communities that ValueMomentum’s Associates are living in, both in India and USA, often have similar challenges - limited access to STEAM education, uneven access to quality healthcare, reducing safe water and healthy soil, and migration of well-paying jobs. This motivated ValueMomentum to design its STEAM education, Healthcare, Environmental sustainability, and Entrepreneurship CSR program (“SHEE Program”) to help the communities we are living in to address some of the challenges.

