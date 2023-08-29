Valuable 1976 Silver Dollar Value: History & Worth

August 29, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

An Overview of Dwight Eisenhower

First off, every 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar has two years on it – 1776 and 1976. These dates marked the 200th Anniversary of American Independence. Secondly, not all the coins were minted in 1976. Some were minted a year earlier, in 1975, but the date was changed to prevent hoarding. They’re sometimes called Ike Dollars – Ike was Eisenhower’s nickname.

Ike was one of seven brothers, and curiously, they all went by Ike, an abbreviated form of their surname. To differentiate the siblings, they were designated Big Ike, Little Ike, etc. Dwight was Little Ike but retained the moniker into adulthood, long after his brothers had dropped it. He was the third son and was named David Jr. after his dad, David Eisenhower.

But to prevent confusion, his mom swapped his first two names (David Dwight) into Dwight David. Prior generations migrated from Germany in 1741 as the Eisenhauers. It meant iron hewer or iron miner in German but at some point, they anglicised their name. Ike’s dad David went to college and studied engineering, but ran the family farm to please his father.

Later, he ran a general store, but times were hard, the store failed, and they lost everything. He then worked other jobs as a creamery and railroad mechanic until the family’s fortunes eventually recovered. Dwight was born during the family’s stint in Texas, but they moved to Abilene in Kansas, and he claimed it as his hometown. He was an energetic outdoorsy type.

Ike Eisenhower in His Downtime

He loved to hunt and fish, but he also enjoyed reading his mother’s history books. He took a special interest in their military content, even though his mother was staunchly anti-war. She was quite religious, being first a Mennonite then a Jehovah’s Witness, previously known as the International Bible Students Association. Dwight himself was baptized as a Presbyterian.

In an interesting bit of family trivia, Dwight and his brother Edgar were interested in higher education but couldn’t afford it. They agreed that one would work while the other studied so they could attend school in alternate years. Dwight got a night job at the creamery, allowing Edgar to start college. Edgar thrived in college, doing a second year with Dwight’s blessing.

For his part, Dwight applied for the Naval Academy in Annapolis but was too old so he went to West Point instead. His grades were average and he often broke school regulations, but his military career thrived and he rose to be a Five-Star General. His reputation eventually led him to the White House, where he became the 34th US President for two terms - 1953 to 1961.

Fun fact – Dwight loved golf so much that he would even play during the winter. They had to paint his golf balls black so he could see them in the snow! He also enjoyed oil painting and did 260 of them. Besides that, he was good at poker and bridge in his later years, though his youth focused on horse riding, baseball, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, cheering, and football.

The Making of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

Dwight was so good at cards that he was once nicknamed the Bridge Wizard of Manila by the Filipino President, Manuel Quezon. They often played together. In his spare time, he liked to read Zane Grey novels about cowboys. But as President, he made full use of the media and held over 200 press conferences. Let’s shift focus to the massive $1 coin that wears his face.

America stopped making $1 coins in 1935, with the Peace Dollar being the final issue. Back then, the melt value of one silver dollar was only worth 70 cents, far cheaper than the valuable Morgan silver dollar , so its seignorage was quite profitable. But the $1 coin rarely circulated, and when silver prices spiked in the 1960s, folk started hoarding coins. In response, Denver minted about 300,000 Peace Dollars in 1964.

But these were soon melted down amid much controversy, and further silver dollars were shot down by the Coinage Act of 1965. That said, by the time Ike died in 1969, Congress was considering the re-introduction of $1. They decided the collectible Ike Dollar would be 40% Silver with clad business strikes. But nobody wanted to use them so they limited the figures.

Also, as we said earlier, most 1975 $1 coins and all 1976 $1 bore the Bicentennial double date, that’s 1776 to 1976. A 22-year-old art student won the $1 coin design contest in January 1974. His name was Dennis R. Williams, and as part of his prize, he ran the coin presses when the first coin was struck on 12th August 1974. He was the youngest person to draft a new US coin.

Features of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

The 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar had the same obverse (heads side) as other Eisenhower Dollars, but the tails side (aka the reverse) was changed to mark the American Bicentennial. For reference, the images on a coin are called devices while the words are mottos or legends.

Obverse of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

It features a portrait of Dwight Eisenhower facing left. The legend Liberty is above his head and the motto In God We Trust is below his chin. The dates 1776 and 1976 are at the bottom with a dot between them. The S Mint Mark is above 1976, under Eisenhower’s neckline.

Reverse of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

It shows the Liberty Bell overlapping the moon. The designer’s initials, DRW for Dennis R. Williams, are on the right of the bell clapper. The top of the coin reads United States of America flanked by two stars. The bottom says One Dollar. E Pluribus Unum is on the right.

Other Features of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

Collectible Silver Dollars included proof sets and uncirculated sets, but none of the business strikes had any precious metal in them. Instead, the Silver $1 coins weighed 24.624g and comprised 60% copper and 40% silver in mixed proportions. Inner layers were 79% copper.

Those innards were mixed with 20.9% or sometimes 21% silver. But outer layers were 20% copper and 80% silver to mimic the shine of fine silver. They had a reeded edge, measured 38.1mm across (1.5”), and were 2.58mm thick (0.1”), You can learn more at Coin Value Checker.

Value of the 1976 Eisenhower Silver Dollar

Silver Eisenhower Dollars were coined at the San Francisco Mint so they carry the S Mint Mark. But at least one known proof – the No-S Mint Mark – was made in Philadelphia.

1976-S Eisenhower Silver $1 Value (Regular Strike)

The 1976 Silver Eisenhower Dollars weren’t intended for circulation. Instead, they were sold by mail as 3-Coin Bicentennial Sets of either proof coins or uncirculated coins. The set had a 40% Silver Quarter, Half Dollar, and Ike Dollar. An MS 69 sold for $20,800 on eBay in 2023. But eBay sales aren’t vetted so they’re not always realistic. PCGS guides are more reliable.

They’ve received two MS 69s so they estimate the current price at $25,000, although an NGC-graded MS 69 was $4,560 in 2019. With 7 coins graded MS 68+, PCGS quotes the price as $7,250. For reference, an MS 68+ sold for $4,320 in March 2023. Half a step down, over 1,400 MS 68s have been submitted. And in 2023, they’ve consistently sold for $200 to $400.

1976-S Eisenhower Silver $1 Value (Proof)

Proof coins are struck on pre-burnished planchets using special dies. They have a mirror-like field and a frosted device. DCAM (Deep Cameo) has the strongest level of contrast between the field and the device. Below that is Cameo (CAM) followed by the regular PR or PF grade.

In 2021, a PR 70 was $1,077 on eBay. A PR 68 CAM was $1,265 in 2006 and a PR 70 DCAM was $6,900 in April 2008. Coins sold as part of a collection can sometimes fetch better prices. A PR 50 DCAM from the Miles Signature Collection sold for $2,355 in April 2023.

PCGS estimates a PR 69 CAM at $28 in 2023 since they’ve received almost 600 submissions. But with 325 PR 70 DCAMs, the price estimate is $1,400. Two sold for $930 in 2023 and $1,140 in 2022. One step down, with over 45,000 PR 69 DCAMs, the going rate is only $42.

1976 No-S Eisenhower Silver $1 Value (Proof)

1976 Silver Proof Eisenhower Dollars were only coined in San Francisco. But as we said, at least one was made in Philadelphia. eBay sold one unauthenticated PR 69 sample for $530 in June 2021. But the original coin allegedly sold for $30,000 in 1987 so this recent eBay sale is uncertain. That said, PCGS has only verified one coin so they estimate its value at $850,000.

