Valiance Analytics Unveils “Wildlife Eye” to Foster Coexistence Amid Rising Human- Animal Strife

India, the land of diverse ecosystems, roars with pride for its majestic tigers. Once teetering on the brink of extinction, these striped sentinels have staged a remarkable comeback, their numbers swelling to an estimated 3,167 – a stunning 75% of the global tiger population. But this resurgence, while a conservation triumph, has also cast a shadow – a shadow of conflict.

As human settlements and tiger corridors intersect, clashes are sadly inevitable. The statistics speak a grim language: over 450 human lives have been lost to tiger attacks in the past decade, and alarming spikes in encounters in areas like Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Experts cite habitat loss, prey depletion, and increased human activity as catalysts, weaving a complex web of threats.

The Indian government, cognizant of this burgeoning issue, is actively pursuing measures to address it. Initiatives include establishing protected wildlife areas, compensating farmers for crop damage, developing early warning systems, and translocating wild animals when deemed necessary. Yet, more concerted efforts are requisite to delve into the root causes, notably habitat loss and fragmentation.

In response to this pressing issue, Valiance Analytics is pleased to introduce “Wildlife Eye.” Valiance proudly presents “ AI for Bharat: Valiance’s Wildlife Eye - fostering a safer world for humans and wildlife. Our innovative and first-of-its-kind solution uses a combination of computer vision and AI to identify potential animal encroachments. The setup uses smart AI cameras, a hooter, red lights, LED lights, edge analytics, and a power and communication panel. Web alerts are sent through mobile app notifications to the forest officials to take necessary precautions promptly. Digital alerts are sent at the village level public response teams to take necessary precautions in time. Physical alerts in the form of hooters and re-lights have been setup at strategic locations to notify locals of any animal approaching the area to ensure safety. Also, our AI-powered cameras detect jungle violations from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, signaling with hooters upon any movements, by animals or humans. This system not only alerts but also records and captures those involved, ensuring a vigilant watch over the restricted hours and reinforcing the preservation of the jungle’s integrity.

The solution has been implemented at the Sitarampeth Village, Buffer area Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, TATR is one of India’s preeminent reserves, which harbours at least 114 tigers. This is known to be the fastest-growing tiger population in the country.

Nagpur also known as the “Tiger Capital of India,” boasts a diverse and rich population of animals. The human-animal conflict in Nagpur and its surrounding areas, particularly in the districts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, has been a major concern for both wildlife conservation and human safety. Tiger and leopard attacks have unfortunately resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries in recent years. This year, the human-animal conflict has reached a toll of 57 deaths, with tigers responsible for 41 and leopards for 11. Most of these attacks have occurred in Chandrapur and neighboring Gadchiroli districts.

Over time, our platform facilitates the meticulous tracking and monitoring of individual tigers. This nuanced approach identifies specific behavioral shifts, especially when these majestic creatures begin preying on humans or domestic animals such as cows and sheep. Recognizing indicators such as the breaking of canine teeth or the onset of aging renders them less successful in hunting in the wild. Recognizing these signs helps us predict when a tiger might become more prone to hunting humans or livestock, enabling proactive measures for the safety of both wildlife and communities.

Success Unveiled: Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

The efficacy of “Wildlife Eye” is evident in its successful implementation at the TATR marking a historic milestone as India’s first tiger reserve to adopt an AI-based virtual wall system. Cameras transmit images through an IoT platform to a cloud server, where data gets processed. ML algorithms identify tigers by comparing obtained images with a database, enabling real-time tracking in instances of human-tiger conflicts.

Hooters and red lights at schools, panchayat bhavans, and road crossings contribute to a comprehensive safety network. This meticulous setup prioritizes the protection of both local communities and wildlife.

Where human-wildlife conflicts were once a prevalent concern, approximately 10 individuals, including livestock, fell victim to tiger attacks. Post “Wildlife Eye”, we have relayed over 175 alerts to officials in the past 7 months, effectively averting subsequent attacks. Till now no incidents have been reported, testifying to the system’s efficacy. The virtual wall system stands as a remarkable testament to technology addressing real-world challenges, significantly diminishing the risk of human-tiger conflicts.

Commenting on it, Shailendra, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist of Valiance, said, “Wildlife Eye is a groundbreaking solution born out of Valiance’s commitment to impact the lives of the last 85% of Indians using AI. In the face of rising human-animal conflicts, our AI-driven Virtual Wall pushes the boundaries of vision algorithms with near-zero error rates, ensuring harmonious coexistence, saving lives, and safeguarding biodiversity. This innovation, successfully implemented at TATR exemplifies our dedication to mitigating real-world challenges and fostering a safer world for humans and wildlife”

