Upskill and upscale with SIOM Nashik’s MBA in Operations Management

December 23, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

India, 22nd December 2022:

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) Nashik, Maharashtra is a renowned institute known for its holistic and experiential curriculum in operations management. It offers an MBA in Operations Management that is specifically designed to empower engineers to become effective and efficient operations managers to become leaders in various sectors of the economy. This advanced and industry-relevant programme places equal emphasis on understanding both the technical-analytical and organisational-behavioural aspects of the market, making it unique.

The 2-year MBA program teaches students about planning, manufacturing, production and service across sectors such as manufacturing, service, IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and consulting; providing them with in-depth knowledge and strategic understanding of operations systems and their components. It also covers topics such as quality management, supply chain management, project management, transportation and logistics, technology management, and modelling dynamic systems to meet the techno-managerial competency needs of the manufacturing and services sectors in their various operations.

In addition to its academic curriculum, SIOM fosters a culture of industry exposure through seminars, workshops, internships, projects, and industrial visits with industry leaders. The institute also offers practical skills development through initiatives such as SAP ERP training, Six Sigma certification, APICS certification, CII Logistics Workshop, and SCS training. These efforts are all aimed at producing globally competent managers.

Upon graduation, students are equipped to pursue strategic job profiles in areas such as process improvement and management, strategy development and implementation, supply chain network design and optimization, supplier demand management, procurement, demand forecasting, quality management, SCM consulting, and client service management. The growth of e-commerce, technological advancements in manufacturing and production, and the constantly changing global economy have increased the demand for competent operations professionals.

As a recognized institute with an updated curriculum, SIOM has received numerous accolades, including “B-School with the Best Industry-Related Curriculum in Operations Management,” “B-School Excellence Award for Innovative, Modern, and Industry-Related Curriculum,” “B-School Award for Industry-Related Curriculum in Operations,” “Business School with Best Academic Input (Syllabus) in Operations & Manufacturing,” and “Procurement Excellence Awards.”

SIOM’s MBA in Operations Management, since its inception in 2005, has a legacy of providing a niche specialisation of Operations that empowers each engineer with sharp engineering and scientific capabilities and innovative business management disciplines. The students are dressed to tackle planning, development, and implementation tribulations that their organisation might confront.

To know more about the program visit: www.siom.in/mba-operations-management

‘ This is a press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of the hindu was involved in the publication of this release.’