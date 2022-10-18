UNSTOPPABLE WITH NBK SEASON 2

Unstoppable with NBK has captivated the audience since its inception. The show features Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host who has won the hearts of the millions with the first season. The IMDb top-rated talk show is gearing up for a massive surprise for its ardent viewers. Well, yes!! Known to leave no stone unturned in entertaining its masses, aha Telugu has constantly been associating with Tollywood legends, successfully making its mark in the digital streaming industry. aha Telugu, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform is all set to launch on 14 th October 2022.

It lets you enjoy your time catching up with the legendary Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna. Over several decades he has enthralled fans with his onscreen histrionics in Telugu movies. He also forayed into other forms of entertainment, like launching his own talk show, Unstoppable 1 on Aha.

Looking at the massive fan base of Balayya Babu (as he is referred to by his loyal fans), the show went on to be a success. He has made an indelible impression with his talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’. It is counted as one of the top-rated shows by the IMDb, on the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Looking at the phenomenal success of Season 1, now the channel has presented Unstoppable Season 2 with grand launch.

Well, yes!! Known to leave no stone unturned in entertaining its masses, aha Telugu has constantly been associating with Tollywood legends, successfully making its mark in the digital streaming industry. aha Telugu, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform is all set to launch on 14th October 2022.

Riding high on the thumping success of the teaser launch, aha has launched the show’s trailer, where Balakrishna, fondly called Balayya by his fans, is shown in an Indiana Jones avatar. This season primarily speaks about ‘Debbaki Thinking Maripovali’, where the show fans would see a new persona of NBK followed by the special guests who are all set to take the Unstoppable couch.

The show’s premiere was rolled out in a unique way. It came with its own anthem that fits the profile of the show. The fast-paced anthem bears the unmistakable foot-stomping music associated with superhit soundtracks. It was created by Roll Rida and Mahati Swara Sagar.

NBK indulges in some amazing conversations with talk show guests. Every episode has a different celeb gracing the show as a guest. NBK puts on his unique avatar to mesmerize guests and audiences alike with his onscreen histrionics.

