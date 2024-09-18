University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute Launches New Certification Programs in India

Hyderabad, India, September 13, 2024 – University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute, in collaboration with the Palla Institute, launched a range of new certification programs at a ceremony held at ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad. This event marks a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to expand its global footprint and offer specialized education in India. The event saw the attendance of industry leaders, corporate executives, and academic professionals, underscoring the importance of this new initiative.

The launch event featured a series of keynote addresses from prominent figures. Mr. J.A. Chowdary, Founder of the Indian Startup Foundation (ISF) and former Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, set the tone for the evening with insights on India’s rapidly evolving skill landscape and the critical need for educational interventions that align with industry demands. His address stressed the urgency of equipping professionals with future-ready skills to match the growing demands of the corporate world.

The President of the University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute, Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, delivered a passionate presidential address, reiterating the institution’s vision of delivering high-quality education. He emphasized that the university’s new certification programs are designed not just to educate but also to empower students and professionals to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market. Dr. Cockrum articulated the university’s commitment to tailoring educational offerings that are both relevant and impactful in addressing the specific needs of corporate India.

Other distinguished speakers included Mr. Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice-President of HCL Technologies, who offered his perspective on the importance of continuous upskilling in technology-related sectors. Additionally, Jason Cockrum, Director of Worldwide Education Marketing at Microsoft Corporation, highlighted how these certification programs can be instrumental in driving digital transformation within organizations, fostering innovation, and enhancing competitiveness.

The University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute’ new certification programs focus on high-demand areas such as business, healthcare, and IT. These programs are strategically aligned with the needs of the Indian workforce, especially in light of Telangana’s ongoing skill development initiatives. By offering education that is both industry-aligned and accessible, the programs aim to address the growing gap between educational qualifications and the practical skills needed in the corporate world.

The University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute is a step toward supporting India’s larger economic development goals. It also aligns with Telangana’s focus on promoting skill-based education to empower local talent and boost economic growth. This collaboration is expected to make a lasting impact on India’s professional landscape, enhancing the employability and innovation potential of the workforce.

The event drew significant interest from corporate executives and industry professionals, indicating the potential value these programs offer in terms of addressing talent shortages and driving economic growth. The University of the Cumberland’s Palla Instituteis confident that these certification programs will play a critical role in enhancing the skills of Indian professionals, contributing to their personal and professional growth while fostering innovation across industries.As India continues its journey toward becoming a global hub for talent and innovation, initiatives like these are essential in bridging the skills gap and preparing professionals for the future. The University of the Cumberland’s Palla Institute is poised to become a vital player in India’s educational ecosystem, contributing to the nation’s upward trajectory in the global economy.

