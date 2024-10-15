Trapped Inner Child? New Findings on Childhood Trauma, Depression, and Anxiety in India

Ahmedabad, India, Oct 15, 2024 – A recent study conducted at Wellness Space, Ahmedabad, has discovered a strong association between childhood trauma and internalising symptoms (specifically depression and anxiety). The study, published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, has called out awareness and action for mental health practitioners (psychologists, psychiatrists) to understand the nexus between childhood trauma and mental health in India. Several experts across India collaborated on this research led by Riri G Trivedi (Society for Energy & Emotions, Wellness Space, India). The co-authors included Dr Anita Kumar (Psychologist), Dr S Kathirvel, M.D. (Preventive Medicine, PGI Chandigarh), Dr Hema Ramani (Economist and educator), and Dr Saurabh Kumar (JJT University), Dr Gunjan Y Trivedi (Wellness Space).

The study of 909 individuals found a strong association between the level of childhood trauma exposure and the prevalence of both depression and anxiety during adulthood. Childhood trauma was measured in 10 different categories, and individuals who reported medium (1-3 trauma category exposure), high (4-6 trauma category exposure), and very high (>=7 trauma category exposure) levels of childhood trauma were likely to have 2 to 7 times more risk of experiencing depression (major depressive disorder), and 1 to 3 times more risk of experiencing anxiety compared to those with no history of childhood trauma.

The study also found that Gen Z and Gen Y are more likely to experience depression & anxiety, compared to Gen X, even after adjusting for childhood trauma exposure. This is the first study in India linking childhood trauma with depression & anxiety across different generations and adds unique insight consistent with global data for India-based mental health practitioners.

Riri G Trivedi, the lead author, emphasised the importance of these findings: “The findings highlight the need for early interventions and support systems to address the long-term impact of childhood trauma (commonly known as “inner child therapy” or “inner child integration techniques”). By understanding the profound effects of traumatic experiences during childhood, we can better support adults in their journey towards mental well-being. These insights are critical for the parents who are raising a child since they can either prevent or effectively manage the risks”. Gunjan Y Trivedi, PhD, the co-investigator, highlighted the study’s significance for mental health practices in India: “Childhood trauma is linked to not only mental health issues but also behavioural issues that might increase the risk of poor financial decisions, relationship issues and more.”

The Society for Energy & Emotions, Wellness Space, collaborates with experts nationwide to understand the inner child phenomenon through its work on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). It also conducts comprehensive training modules for psychologists and psychotherapists based on its extensive research on complex PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) or CPTSD, Inner Child Integration Techniques, Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories, and more.

