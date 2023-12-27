Transforming Men’s Fashion: Asuka Couture Redefines Elegance for the Modern Man

December 27, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Crafting a seamless fusion of bygone eras and contemporary aesthetics is an elusive feat in the world of couture. However, Asuka Couture, a revered name in menswear, has not only mastered this intricate balance but has also emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of couture. Their designs pay homage to timeless classics while boldly charting a course towards the future of style. Founded by five brothers in 2021, this brand is poised to make a distinct mark in menswear, offering couture that is rich, exquisite, impeccable, and remarkably affordable.

A revered design house from Delhi, with a heritage of 35 years in the garment industry, Asuka Couture has firmly established itself in the design epicentre of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Their flagship store in Hyderabad stands as a testament to the fusion of eras, seamlessly intertwining the past, present, and future. It isn’t merely a couture destination; it’s a voyage through time where every aspect of the space embodies the pinnacle of sartorial brilliance.

The recently inaugurated Mumbai outlet, nestled in Santa Cruz West, epitomises the art of refined dressing rituals. Spanning across a vast and luxuriously designed floor space, it offers an extensive array of choices, encompassing Indian ethnic ensembles like Kurtas, Bandhagalas, Bundi Sets, Sherwanis, alongside Western Wear. The assortment extends to a diverse palette of fabrics, pre-made designs, and accessories—from elegant footwear to tasteful brooches—designed to seamlessly complement your ensemble, all housed conveniently under one roof.

Discover Asuka Couture’s fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary style in menswear. Visit their stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai to explore a wide range of ethnic and Western wear, perfect for all your celebratory moments. Step into sophistication and redefine your style today!

Hyderabad : Shop A, 120, TSG Heights, 8-2, 45, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034.

Mumbai : Showroom 1, 2 and 3, Ground floor, The Designate by Shapoor Ji, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054.

Follow on Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/asukacouture?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”