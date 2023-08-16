August 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

What are the best blockchain and crypto press release distribution services?

Our top five blockchain press release distribution companies have been carefully chosen based on various critical parameters. These include the type and variety of services offered, their pricing options, their reputation with clients and for customer service, which ones work best in various business contexts and, of course, their ability to deliver optimal ROI.

So, if you want to find out which crypto or blockchain PR distribution service is the best for you and your business, read on to discover more.

Here are the five best crypto press release distribution services for your business:

1. BlockchainPRdistribution.io

We have ranked BlockchainPRdistribution.io as No. 1 Crypto, Blockchain, Meta, Fintech, Web3, NFT, DeFi, GameFi and Web3 press release distribution service on our list for its superior level of distribution, coverage, reach, transparency, guaranteed pick-ups, affordability and ROI. It is by far the best Crypto PR Distribution agency the PR distribution industry has to offer. If you are serious about Blockchain marketing, we personally recommend you using their $8999 distribution plan, which is their best-seller and our personal favourite. With this plan they guarantee pick-ups and publication in some of the top Crypto, Blockchain, NFT, Finance and Fintech News sites, and offer widest coverage.

In the last few months, we hired many crypto, blockchain and NFT press release distribution agencies and tested their services for our new projects, and each time BlockchainPRdistribution.io outperformed others and emerged as a true winner. This is what we observed after using BlockchainPRdistribution.io’s $8999 PR distribution plan:

Affordability- They have the most affordable pricing, a true value for money. Guarantee- They actually delivered what they guaranteed. This is where other distribution companies disappointed us. Pickups- They delivered maximum number of media pickups (800+ sites), whereas other distribution companies could only deliver 25 to 150 pickups for more than double and triple the price of what BlockchainPRdistribution.io charged us. Transparency- Very straightforward and clear in what they were offering. No Hidden or Extra Fee- Other distribution companies had either hidden fee or charged us extra money for some key additional features, whereas BlockchainPRdistribution.io didn’t charge us any additional fee. Reach- They managed to offer us the widest reach and coverage for our project.

So, if you have plans to distribute your press release, make it a point to hire BlockchainPRdistribution.io, you won’t be disappointed.

2. Cision

Cision is one of the leading global PR leaders with an extensive news gathering, media monitoring and press release distribution service. Cision offers top-rate press release distribution and news coverage capabilities worldwide. Overall, Cision has and has built up an extensive offering of world-class communications products and features, the goal of which is to make earned media manageable for organizations of any size in any industry. A big selling point of partnering with Cision is the ability to tap into the company’s remarkable news distribution network. The company’s Cision Communications Cloud offers the potential to create a full-service PR department, enabling organizations and companies to target audiences, engage with customers and prospects, and measure the impact of any PR outreach effort. With years of experience of providing high-end PR distribution services, Cision is a clear top choice for any company thinking about expanding their media and marketing presence worldwide.

3. BusinessWire.com

Business Wire really stands out as one of the popular choices for any company looking to boost its own profile or presence in crypto and blockchain sphere. In fact, Business Wire is Berkshire Hathaway company, meaning it has the stamp of approval from one of the world’s most legendary investors – billionaire Warren Buffett. The core of Business Wire’s offering is the patented NX network for press release distribution – it makes it possible to syndicate any press release to more than 89,000 media outlets in 162 different countries and 193 industry or trade categories. This ensures that any new company announcement will find precisely the right audience. In addition to its well-regarded PR services, Business Wire also offers a full range of investor relations (IR) and advanced analytics tools. The company has also adapted well to the digital era, now offering free social media sharing links for each new press release, as well as free full-color display of a company’s logo on each press release for branding purposes.

4. PRNewswire.com

If you are looking for a full-service press release distribution service, then PR Newswire is one of the preferred choices. PR Newswire is now owned by Cision, giving clients access to the full Cision Communications Cloud, and a wealth of other Cision offerings, including Cision investor relations (IR) tools. Not surprisingly, then, PR Newswire has one of the largest and most extensive PR distribution networks in the world, including 39,000+ journalists and 9,000+ media organizations. Each press release also gets syndicated to 550 news content systems, as well as thousands of specialty web sites. It’s also possible to get valuable insights with the company’s Visibility Reports, which enable any organization to measure the impact of its earned media efforts. According to PR Newswire, the service can help to generate 4x the number of page views of any competitor service. So, if you’re looking to maximize the ROI of your press release distribution strategy, you can trust in the ability of PR Newswire to deliver spectacular results.

5. GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire specializes in the delivery of corporate press releases and financial disclosures. GlobeNewswire offers a world-class press release distribution network, thanks to its affiliation with West, one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks. In addition to new features that enable geographic targeting of press releases across different country specific markets, GlobeNewswire also offers plenty of other attractive features for PR professionals, including the option to embed “media snippets” (images, audio, infographics, video) directly into multimedia press releases. And, for larger organizations, GlobeNewswire offers a large suite of PR workflow solutions that enable organizations to integrate press release distribution capabilities directly into their existing media, communications and PR workflows.

Final Words

Crypto press release distribution services can really give your press release an unrivalled audience and an incredible reach. Their global presence will give your brand, products, offerings, updates, and services some serious credibility and exposure to some very important Crypto, Blockchain, Meta, Web3, NFT, DeFi, GameFi, Web3 and Fintech markets. The key to auguring exposure with blockchain press release distribution is to write an effective press release and distribute it in the right way. These five crypto PR distribution services all work in slightly different ways, and therefore they might suit your needs differently. Hence, work with your team to determine your budget, and figure out the best crypto PR distribution option for your organization and go from there.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

