Top 6 SEO Service Providers in India

July 18, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become an integral part of online success. In India, the current scenario of SEO is witnessing a significant surge. With the rise of e-commerce, mobile internet usage, and digital transformation, businesses are recognizing the importance of optimizing their online presence. It’s because, SEO can significantly improve their visibility and drive organic traffic.

From local enterprises to multinational corporations, SEO strategies are being employed to capture the attention of the vast Indian market. Hence, if you’re a business owner and employ SEO strategy, you need to identify the most suitable SEO service provider.

Here, going to showcase the top six SEO service providers in India.

1. ThatWare

At present, it is one of the best SEO companies in India. We put this SEO provider in the first position in this list because of its remarkable capabilities and achievements. ThatWare is a forerunner in Indian SEO, having been the first in the world to effortlessly combine the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with search engine techniques into their methods. They have earned distinction as a top-rated professional SEO firm due to its established track record and persistent dedication to quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have proven their status as an industry leader after being recognized by prestigious platforms such as Clutch, Manifest, and SEM Firms. ThatWare, armed with cutting-edge technology and a team of specialists, provides unique solutions to improve online exposure regardless of their client’s niche. Experience the revolutionary power of AI SEO with ThatWare and watch your digital presence soar to new heights.

Year of establishment: 2017 Location: Bally, Howrah – 711227, West Bengal Services: Advanced SEO, AI-based SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, PPC Marketing, Graphic Designing, Website Development etc. Clientele: The Assets Advisors, AA Digital, Whiley Mai, AIF & PMS Experts, Meesho etc. Awards: Top Digital Marketing Company by Clutch, MOZ Certification Technical SEO, Top Digital Marketing Company by Goodfirms.co, Recipient of multiple awards such as HubSpot Platinum Certified Agency and few more.

2. WebTool

When it comes to the best SEO businesses in India, WebTool stands out among SEO service providers. It is the clear contender for the 2nd position for the list of thebest SEO agencies in India. WebTool is transforming the industry’s very fabric, thanks to its significant industry expertise. It has a remarkable service track record and also the ability to continuously provide concrete outcomes to their clients. With a focused staff of skilled specialists, they have perfected the art of producing outstanding results in the least amount of time. WebTool provides a flood of organic traffic to customers’ business websites using personalized methods. Hence, one can say they leave no stone unturned from sophisticated SEO approaches to technical SEO subtleties. Trust WebTool to provide full coverage and uncover your company’s greatest strengths.

Year of establishment: 2020 Location: Kolkata, West Bengal Services: Site Audit & Analysis, Website Development, Advanced SEO, Ecommerce SEO, and others. Clientele: Feel Good Contacts, Kapdey, 24H Virtual and many more. Awards: Recipient of honorary awards from Times of India, Clutch, Forbes and many more.

3. Webgeosolution

Webgeosolution is a digital industry pioneer. They provide and develop technological services ranging from concept to implementation, allowing Global 100 companies to beat their competitors.

Year of establishment: 2015 Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, India Services: Search Engine Optimization, Reputation Management, PPC Marketing, social Media Marketing, etc. Clientele: Grande Mode, 2 Marketing, E-Shop Brands and few more.

4. DecodeUp Technologies

DecodeUp Technologies (previously NNC Infotech Private Limited) is a cutting-edge web design and digital marketing agency with an emphasis on cross-platform branding. As an online business solutions partner, they take your ideas and create effective web tools to propel your company ahead.

Year of establishment: 2011 Location: Surat, India Services: Top B2B Company Award, Digital Marketing, Mobile Application, Website Design & Development and many more. Clientele: Fast Eagle Investments, New You Fitness, Naturopath and many more. Awards: Verified by Wedline, Top Web Development Company by AppFutura etc.

5. Justgoweb Digital

Justgoweb Digital assists organizations in leveraging digital marketing solutions to generate leads, brand engagement, and, most importantly, ROI. They have the greatest marketing specialists who dive deep to comprehend your organization and give ideas that work.

Year of establishment: 2015 Location: Noida, India Services: Website Design, Search Engine Optimization, E-commerce Development and Social & Media, etc. Clientele: Roli Books, Veera Developers Group, EnableOpEx, etc.

6. ThatWare Digital Transformation

ThatWare Digital Transformation is a trailblazer in the field of SEO and digital transformation, revolutionizing businesses with the power of AI and Semantic Engineering. They provide a holistic method that drives organic traffic and enhances keyword ranking, resulting in extraordinary growth for enterprises.

ThatWare Digital Transformation delivers end-to-end solutions by employing sophisticated technology and strategies, seamlessly combining AI-driven techniques to improve SEO and produce revolutionary outcomes. Their experience is in developing customized plans that meet the specific demands of each customer, assuring optimal results and long-term success. Discover the incredible capabilities of ThatWare Digital Transformation and realize the full potential of your online presence.

Year of establishment: 2022 Location: Bally, Howrah, West Bengal Services: Advanced SEO, Web Development, Content Marketing, Graphic Designing, PPC, Social Media Marketing, etc. Clientele: Bhutan Inbound, Counselling2Wellness, Shipyard Supply, Aufait Technologies and many more. Awards: This organization is a recipient of multiple awards. These are MOZ Certification Technical SEO, Top Digital Marketing Company by Goodfirms.co, HubSpot Platinum Certified Agency, Top Digital Marketing Company by Clutch, and few more.

Wrapping Up

If you are looking for the best SEO service provider in India, you can consider the above-mentioned names in the list. These SEO titans rewrite the laws of the business and rewrite the fabric of digital marketing with their specialized methods and unique solutions. They have experience and cutting-edge technologies that align with their clients’ requirement. You may consider visiting their website for more. Hence, find a suitable SEO service provider that can uplift your online presence.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.