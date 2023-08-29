Top 50 Best Hair Transplants Clinics in Istanbul and Costs in 2023

August 29, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

In recent years, hair transplants have gained a lot of popularity in Istanbul, Turkey. Due to the availability of qualified doctors, cutting-edge facilities, and affordable procedures, Istanbul has established a reputation as a leading destination for medical tourism, particularly for hair restoration procedures.

In this article, we’ll delve into the top 50 hair transplant clinics in Istanbul in 2023, highlighting their unique features and approximate costs.

Hair Transplant Istanbul Cost

The price of a hair transplant in Istanbul can vary greatly based on a number of variables, such as the clinic’s reputation, the surgeon’s qualifications, the technique employed, the scope of the operation, and the particular services offered as part of the package. I can give you an idea of what hair transplants in Istanbul typically cost, but keep in mind that these costs may have altered since then. Prices in Istanbul could be anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 or more.

1. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Renowned for its sapphire FUE technique, Sapphire Hair Clinic provides natural results and a comfortable experience. If you are looking for impressive results, the sapphire clinic is the best place for hair transplant Turkey .

Whatsapp : +90 552 396 31 32

2. Buk Clinic

With skilled surgeons and modern facilities, Buk Clinic offers effective hair transplant solutions at reasonable prices.

Whatsapp : +90 535 466 74 64

3. NimClinic

NimClinic stands out for its personalized approach, utilizing advanced technologies to ensure successful hair restoration.

Whatsapp : +90 546 747 10 10

4. Smile Hair Clinic

A popular choice, Smile Hair Clinic boasts skilled professionals and a track record of successful hair transplants.

5. Dr. Serkan Aygın

Dr. Aygın’s clinic is known for its artistic approach to hair restoration, delivering impressive patient outcomes.

6. Dr. Koray Erdoğan

A pioneer in the field, Dr. Erdoğan’s clinic offers cutting-edge techniques, drawing in international clients.

7. Dr. Levent Acar

With years of experience, Dr. Acar provides tailored hair transplant solutions catering to diverse patient needs.

8. HLC Clinic

Recognized for its natural-looking results, HLC Clinic combines expertise with advanced technology.

9. Dr. Yetkin Bayer

Bayer’s clinic is celebrated for its meticulous procedures and dedication to achieving optimal outcomes.

10. Estefavor

Estefavor offers a range of hair restoration options and has gained popularity for its skilled medical team.

11. Hermest

With a commitment to excellence, Hermest provides advanced hair restoration treatments, catering to diverse patient needs.

12. Capil Clinic

Renowned for its skilled professionals, Capil Clinic offers effective hair transplant solutions at competitive prices.

13. Clinicana

Clinica’s expertise in modern hair transplant techniques ensures successful outcomes and satisfied clients.

14. Turkey Ana

Known for its dedication to quality, Turkey Ana continues to garner attention as a reliable hair transplant destination.

15. Care in Turkey

Combining affordability with quality Care in Turkey is preferred for those seeking hair restoration.

16. Aslı Tarcan Clinic

With a focus on personalized care, Aslı Tarcan Clinic provides tailored solutions for successful hair transplants.

17. Este Medical

Este Medical is celebrated for its comprehensive range of hair restoration options and exceptional patient care.

18. Dr. Ziya

Dr. Ziya’s clinic offers a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring effective and natural-looking hair transplant results.

19. Dr. Emrah Cinik

Dr. Cinik’s clinic stands as a symbol of innovation and skill, delivering remarkable hair restoration transformations.

20. Estepera

Estepera’s commitment to artistry and science results in hair transplants that reflect natural aesthetics and quality.

21. İsveç Klinik

İsveç Klinik’s reputation for utilizing advanced methods makes it a noteworthy contender in hair transplants.

22. Estecenter

Esteemed for its proficiency in hair restoration, Estecenter offers diverse techniques to meet individual patient goals.

23. Dr. Ozan Balık

Dr. Balık’s clinic is known for its personalized approach, ensuring personalized and successful hair transplants.

24. BHT Clinic

Specializing in Body Hair Transplantation, BHT Clinic provides innovative solutions for challenging cases.

25. Vera Clinic

Vera Clinic’s commitment to affordability and excellence contributes to its popularity among hair transplant seekers.

26. Body Expert

Known for its proficiency in hair transplants, Body Expert specializes in transformative procedures that meet patient needs.

27. Heva Clinic

With a dedication to quality, Heva Clinic stands out for its skilled surgeons and advanced hair restoration methods.

28. Healdone

Offering innovative solutions, Healdone’s expertise in hair transplants contributes to its reputation in the industry.

29. HairOfIstanbul

Renowned for its natural-looking results, HairOfIstanbul remains a preferred choice among those seeking hair restoration.

30. BlueMagic Clinic

With focus on excellence, BlueMagic Clinic offers effective hair transplant solutions at competitive rates.

31. Flymedi

Flymedi’s commitment to affordable yet high-quality hair transplants positions it as a viable option for patients.

32. Estenove Clinic

Esteemed for its range of hair restoration techniques, Estenove Clinic continues to attract patients seeking successful outcomes.

33. Ista Clinic

Known for its personalized approach, Ista Clinic ensures tailored solutions for each patient’s hair transplant journey.

34. HairMedico

With a dedication to patient satisfaction, HairMedico provides comprehensive hair transplant solutions.

35. Mcan Health

Mcan Health’s proficiency in delivering exceptional results has earned it a spot among the top hair transplant clinics in Istanbul.

36. Medhair Clinic

Medhair Clinic’s expertise is reflected in its successful patient outcomes specializing in hair restoration.

37. Longevita

Combining affordability with quality, Longevita remains a reliable choice for those seeking hair transplants.

38.World of the Hair

With a focus on innovation, World of the Hair offers diverse techniques that cater to various patient needs.

39.Dr. Celen

Dr. Celen’s clinic is celebrated for meticulous attention, ensuring natural-looking and successful hair transplants.

40. United Care Clinic

United Care Clinic’s commitment to patient care and satisfaction contributes to its standing in the field.

41. Euro Istanbul

Known for its commitment to excellence, Euro Istanbul offers a range of hair restoration solutions focusing on quality.

42.Istanbul Vita

Renowned for its skilled professionals, Istanbul Vita provides effective hair transplant treatments at competitive prices.

43.Dr. Resul Yaman

With a reputation for natural hairlines and successful procedures, Dr. Resul Yaman’s clinic remains a noteworthy choice.

44.Avicenna Hair

Avicenna Hair stands out for its advanced techniques, catering to diverse patient needs for optimal results.

45. Hwt Clinic

Hwt Clinic’s dedication to delivering natural-looking results contributes to its position among Istanbul’s top hair transplant clinics.

46. Wonder Hair Clinic

Known for its comprehensive range of hair restoration options, Wonder Hair Clinic continues to attract attention.

47. Tecnifue

Tecnifue’s innovative methods and commitment to patient satisfaction solidify its reputation in the field.

48. Estepol Hair

Esteemed for its skilled medical team, Estepol Hair provides effective hair transplant solutions focusing on patient care.

49. Dr. Sait Bircan

Dr. Sait Bircan’s clinic is celebrated for its personalized approach, ensuring tailored and successful hair transplants.

50. Berkay Tulpar

With expertise in the field, Berkay Tulpar’s clinic delivers remarkable outcomes, earning its place among the best.

Conclusion

Regarding costs, Istanbul’s hair transplant clinics offer significant cost savings compared to their Western counterparts. Prices can vary based on the clinic’s reputation, chosen technique, and the extent of the procedure.

Prospective patients are encouraged to consult directly with clinics for accurate cost estimates, ensuring they understand the financial investment required for their desired hair transplant journey.

