Top 5 Best Travel Apps

February 20, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Travelling is an escape that almost everyone wants to indulge in recent times. But, one thing that often prevents people from finalizing their plans is the cost and the planning that go into forming an itinerary.

That’s where travel apps come in. They are convenient and streamline many of the struggles that you might face otherwise.

However, with so many different travel applications available online, we knew we had to shortlist our top five picks to make your life a lot less complicated.

1. Cozy Cozy

When it comes to travelling, the biggest roadblock that everyone experiences is accommodation. Which place should you book? Is it secure? Does it have a good rating? Is it affordable? A lot of questions are bound to come to your mind but cozycozy vacation rentals are here to simplify that process for you. From finding you the most reliable to the most affordable places, this travel app deserves a top mention in the list.

2. Google Travel

Google products speak for themselves and Google Travel is no different. This free travel app allows you to sort out all your travel plans using a single app. No longer will you have to worry about downloading multiple and separate apps to check the price of the flights, book your hotels, find good sightseeing spots, etc. Using Google Travel, you get to streamline all of that and more with a few simple clicks.

3. Hopper

Besides accommodation, one important aspect when it comes to planning your travel is the flights. It is a different thing if you are travelling via trains but if you are flying out to your travel destination, Hopper is an app that doesn’t disappoint. This is a mobile application, compatible with both Android and iOS that enables you to track the price of the flights. When you get to track the flight costs in real time, it enables you to make the right decision before purchasing the tickets. The best part is that the app notifies you when the flight’s price drops significantly, so you can take that opportunity and avail the best deals.

4. Road trippers

This travel app is specifically for people who are consistently on road trips instead of flying or taking a train. If you want to make your entire trip worthwhile, especially during the pit stops on your road trip, this app helps you navigate through the best routes on the road. You can find underrated spots to explore, unique and picturesque roads to travel down, and also get a glimpse through the entire route that you are headed towards. The app has a premium version called the “Roadtrippers Plus” account, which costs $29.99 per month.

5. Kayak

If you are looking for an all-in-one travel app, Kayak is the best pick in the lot. From booking your flight tickets to sorting you out with an itinerary, this app helps you make the most out of your travel experience. The best part is that the app is 100% free. You can even book rental cars and bus tickets from this app if you don’t want to struggle in queues and unnecessary drags. Also, the app offers you access to the best prices and deals so you can save the most on your travel expedition.

That’s all you need to know about the best travel apps of 2023. We’d recommend downloading individual apps for individual perks. Also, if you don’t want to get confused or don’t have enough storage, look through the features of the individual apps and find the ones that best align with your interests and travel needs.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”