Top 13 Best Hair Transplants in Turkey 2023

July 03, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

A hair transplant is a surgical process that experts should always perform. Turkey has become a successful destination for getting quality hair transplant procedures. Individuals are flocking from different countries to Turkey to get their procedures done from the top clinics here. The transplantation of hair follicles is performed through an incision, which is considered a surgical process. Fortunately, the hair transplant procedure has become more comfortable and easier to perform due to advanced technology. Best hair transplant clinics in Turkey have greatly contributed to the innovation and hair transplant procedures’ development.

Success Stories of Hair Transplant Patients in Turkey

Turkey has various hair transplant clinics that employ top hair transplant surgeons with great experience levels and attention to detail. Due to this, most hair transplant Turkey procedures result in the procedure’s higher success rate.

In Turkey, people get very professional hair transplant treatment during the whole process. Selection of a highly qualified hair transplant clinic and surgeon in Turkey can ensure your treatment’s success. Top hair transplant clinics in Turkey are even award-winning for their contribution to the success of the hair transplant industry here.

In addition, hair transplant procedures here are safe because they are performed under the supervision of a skilled and experienced medical team. In Turkey, your hair transplant procedure will be performed with care. Surgeons here will also guide you through your hair transplantation journey. Choosing any of the best-performing hair transplants can help restore your hair’s natural appearance.

World-Famous Stars Also Have Hair Transplants in Turkey

Turkey is arguably one of the first destinations to come to mind when it’s to hair transplants. Besides having advantageous geolocation, Turkey also boasts numerous best-performing and most experienced hair transplant professionals. In addition, the top-performing clinics here also offer airport transfer and accommodation to make hair transplant procedures more comfortable here.

Due to advanced procedures and high-quality techniques, world-famous celebs have also gotten their hair transplants from Turkey.

One of the popular American singers, Akon, a Grammy award-winner, is a famous star who recently got his hair transplant treatment in Turkey. He visited Turkey for medical tourism to get his beautiful-looking hair back.

Another legendary name Zinédine Zidane, a popular French Footballer, is also one of the people who have gotten their hair transplant treatment in Turkey.

Similarly, Robert Kazinsky, a popular Hollywood star, also got his procedure in Turkey.

The popular television star and model Calum Best also chose Istanbul to get a hair transplant.

The list of world-famous stars who have gotten hair transplants from Turkey can get pretty long. It may be all because of the great hair transplant Turkey reviews that clinics here have received.

Reasons People Prefer Getting Hair Transplants from Turkey

As it is true that many popular celebs have chosen Turkey for their hair transplant procedures. Turkey has arguably become a leading destination for hair transplants because of skilled surgeons, competitive pricing, and advanced facilities. Hair transplant Turkey before and after images here can help you have a visual representation of how the results of the procedure would look like.

Turkey has evolved into a leading destination for top-notch hair transplant procedures. It attracts significant international travelers for hair transplants every year. Here are the reasons that make hair transplants in Turkey preferable:

● Advanced medical facilities

Most of the hair transplant clinics in Turkey has now equipped with advanced medical facilities. In addition, the clinics here practice innovative hair transplant techniques to make things more effective for their patients.

● Cost-effectiveness

The hair transplant procedures in Turkey are highly cost-effective, safe, and high-quality. It ultimately has made hair transplants in Turkey the preferable option for people who want to restore dense and natural-looking hair.

● Experienced surgeons

Turkey has numerous experienced and high-skilled hair transplant surgeons who have been performing top-notch surgeons for years. These specialized surgeons are recognized for their expertise and skill level. Throughout their years of experience, they have treated multiple patients successfully, including world-famous superstars.

● Added comfort and convenience

The best thing about hair transplant procedures in Turkey is convenience and comfort. Most of Turkey’s popular hair transplant clinics offer all-inclusive packages, including airport transfer to comfortable accommodation.

● Natural-looking hair transplant results

Hair transplants in Turkey are also popular for providing natural-looking hair transplant results. Surgeons here are highly professional and experts in designing hairlines that can complement your facial features. Consequently, you will have an undetectable and seamless appearance.

Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Turkey has numerous best-performing hair transplant clinics. However, here we have brought you the top 13 best hair transplant clinics.

So, here we go:

Hermest Hair Clinic Nimclinic AHD Clinic Hair of Istanbul HLC Clinic Asmed Clinic Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic Medical Hair Clinic Smile Hair Clinic Medical Hair Clinic Dr. Pekiner Clinic Cosmedica Clinic Vera Clinic

Hermest Hair Clinic

Hermest hair clinic is arguably a leading hair transplant clinic in Istanbul. Hermest hair clinic has been practicing the best hair transplant techniques, including Unique FUE, DHI, Sapphire, and others.

The surgeons here thoroughly analyze the patient’s scalp and consider their medical conditions before deciding the ideal hair transplant practice for them. It ultimately helps them to achieve optimal hair transplant results.

Above all, Hermest hair clinic also held the patent for their innovative yet revolutionary hair transplant technique, Unique FUE. This hair transplant technique has helped surgeons achieve a 99% hair retention rate, which can’t be achieved with any other hair transplant procedure.

Nimclinic

Nimclinic located in Istanbul, is another Turkey’s popular hair transplant clinic. Nimclinic has gained familiarity with its professional and friendly staff worldwide. It has provided hair transplant services to multiple patients from different countries with guaranteed client satisfaction.

It has provided its amazing hair transplant services to above 3,000 patients with its 3 specialist doctors.

In addition, Nimclinic doesn’t provide hair transplant services only. It also provides top-notch services in the oral health and aesthetics fields. It is a top-performing hair clinic that provides high-quality and affordable hair transplant procedures to make hair transplants accessible to everyone.

AHD Clinic

AHD is a popular hair clinic in Antalya, providing FUE and DHI hair transplant procedures for years. The clinic is popular for its satisfied patients’ experiences and service quality.

The surgeons here analyze the scalp conditions of their patients adequately with proper testing. Then they develop a personalized treatment plan for each patient to achieve optimal results.

Conclusion

Overall, hair transplant in Turkey has become popular due to multiple reasons. These reasons typically include cost-effective services, experienced surgeons, innovative techniques, and more. Due to their massive popularity, various world-familiar celebs have also gotten their hair transplant procedures from here. However, it is always advised to choose the best hair transplant clinic to have optimal results.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”