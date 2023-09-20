September 20, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

If you are looking for elite companies when it comes to providing a foundation for seamless websites with the best experience, then you have found your way to the right place. We are here to present you with a list of the top 10 website development companies in India.

These companies have achieved enormous experience over the years in unlocking the digital potential of notable household names that today produce billions of collective revenue. Their services lie in a vast spectrum of technology, ranging from web design to web development and application development. A leading website development company like TIS Digitech, is well-versed in providing top-tier digital services.

We will now take a look at the companies that deliver top-of-the-class website development services offered through the latest technologies.

1. TIS Digitech

TIS Digitech has been a shining name in the digital transformation industry for more than 17 years. They have successfully specialized in various fields across the digital landscape such as UI/UX services, website design & development, digital marketing, salesforce consulting, mobile app development services, etc.

The company is focused on helping all digital entities reach their maximum potential at affordable costs and is capable of swiftly adapting to all personalized requests from building a corporate or an e-commerce website to a mobile application.

TIS Digitech is your go-to partner for high-quality website development work that is aligned with structured marketing strategies to boost revenues substantially. It lays emphasis on reducing long-term costs, website security, smart application architecture, and consistent support for the customer. TIS Digitech can deliver top-notch website development services in various web frameworks including:

PHP

Laravel

Codeigniter

Node.js

Angular.js

React.js

Asp.net

Java

Standard CMS like WordPress, Magento, Shopify etc.

Website: https://www.tisdigitech.com/

Office: C-81C, Sector-8, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India

Phone: (+91) 9811747579

Email: info@tisindia.com

2. Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is an international IT giant providing consulting, outsourcing, and development services that yield meaningful results in the direction of integrated solutions. Established in 1945, Wipro today has more than 2,50,000 globally and has more than 1400 global active clients. Its website development services ensure that the websites are fast, reliable, and secure. It provides services using technologies and frameworks such as:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Java

WordPress

Website: https://www.wipro.com/

Office: DivyaSree Technopark, 9 Accenture Bdc 6 Tower-E, SEZ Unit I & II, A5 Rd, Whitefield, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

Phone: 080 3029 2929

Email: info@wipro.com

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is known for providing resourceful information technology solutions. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pune. It is often known for providing first-class customer experience with its services, such as business solutions, website development, mobile app development, cloud computing, data science, and a digital supply chain. It can cater to the website development requirements in various frameworks such as:

Drupal

Magento

CSS

Java

JavaScript

Website: https://www.techmahindra.com/

Office: Plot No. 1, Phase - III Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune

Phone: +91-20 4225 0000

Email: mktg@techmahindra.com

4. Sonata Software

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Sonata Software aims to provide one-of-a-kind services in social media, website development, application development, infrastructure management services, and much more. The company has 35 years of successful experience with more than 6500 employees located across 17 nationalities. Sonata Software has expertise in developing websites from various frameworks and languages such as:

XML

XSL

HTML

WordPress

CSS

Website: https://www.sonata-software.com/

Office: Sonata Software Ltd. APS Trust Building Bull Temple Road, N. R. Colony, Bengaluru

Phone: 080 3097 2500

Email: info@sonata-software.com

5. Sasken

Founded in 1989, Sasken’s motive lies in targeting agility, scalability, and business integration solutions with their set of services. The company has more than 200 employees located in 8 countries including India, the USA, the UK, Japan, China, etc. Their website development services are aimed at making all the websites functional, interactive, and innovative. Some of the many frameworks Sasken uses for website development are:

CSS

WordPress

HTML

Java

JavaScript

Website: https://www.sasken.com/

Office: 139/25, Ring Road, Krishna Reddy Layout, Amarjyoti Layout, Domlur, Bengaluru

Phone: 080669 43000

Email: marketing@sasken.com

6. Persistent

Founded more than 30 years ago in Pune, Maharashtra, Persistent is now a multinational company with incredible industrial expertise across various sectors such as insurance, life sciences, healthcare, banking & financial services, media, software, and many more. Its digital transformation initiatives are aimed at serving the best service possible to its customers, which also includes building functional, aesthetically pleasing, and optimized websites. Some of the web frameworks they use include:

Django

React

HTML

Laravel

PHP

Website: https://www.persistent.com/

Office: 402, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune

Phone: +91-20-6746-2004

Email: info@persistent.com

7. LTIMindtree

One of the major subsidiaries of Larson & Toubro Infotech, LTIMindtree was incorporated in the late 1990s. Today its branch of services extends to over 30 countries with 82,000+ employees working under their name to serve more than 700 clients with high-quality deliverables. Some of the technological components used by LTIMindtree for the best website development services include:

HTML

React.js

Angular.js

CSS

PHP

Website: https://www.ltimindtree.com/

Office: Tower 1, Gate No. 5, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai

Phone: 91 80 67064000

Email: info@ltimindtree.com

8. Newgen Software

Newgen takes pride in providing a unified digital transformation incorporated with web content services, native process automation, and communication management skills. It has an estimated number of more than 520 clients across 74 countries and is working space for an estimated number of more than 3800 employees. They are good at using technical entities such as:

React.js

HTML

Laravel

PHP

Java

Website: https://newgensoft.com/

Office: A-6, Satsang Vihar Marg Qutab Institutional Area, Delhi

Phone: +91 11 40770100

Email: info@newgensoft.com

9. Hinduja Global Solutions

Ever since its incorporation as a subsidiary of Hinduja Group more than 23 years ago, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) today has expanded across 21+ countries and is successfully able to deliver its services whilst availing communication in over 40 languages, credit goes to its 60,000 employees working tirelessly worldwide. Their aim is to provide top-notch web experiences that are smooth and frictionless. They have proven success using web frameworks like:

Java

JavaScript

Angular.js

G-Cloud Framework

McKinsey 7S Framework

Website: https://hgs.cx/

Office: 171, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

Phone: +91-22-24960707

Email: contact@hgsdigital.com

10. Birlasoft

A renowned player in the digital transformation industry which has been successfully serving across major sectors like media, banking, insurance, manufacturing, capital markets, etc., Birlasoft, a subsidiary of the CK Birla Group, is a talent house for more than 12,500 professionals. Some of the frameworks used by Birlasoft for quality website development services include:

PHP

Laravel

Microsoft Azure

Infor

Oracle

Website: https://www.birlasoft.com/

Office: 35 & 36, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Phase 1, MIDC, Hinjawadi, Pune

Phone: +91 20 6652 5000

Email: contactus@birlasoft.com

CONCLUSION

Each of these companies, from seasoned giants like Wipro and Tech Mahindra to agile innovators like TIS Digitech a top web development agency and Newgen Software, have played a pivotal role in expanding the potential of the digital landscape around the world, whilst being rooted in India. They have not only developed websites but also constructed a connection of opportunities with increased engagement for businesses and individuals alike. These companies are your trusted partners on this journey of web development, ensuring your long-term success in this constantly changing world for the ages.

