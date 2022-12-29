December 29, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

In this computerization world, every company wants to expand its business worldwide and that is easily possible with the use of a website. In London, many web development companies offer to hire web developers along with web development and tech solutions which increase the growth of their company. The web developers work to make a suitable website for the clients as per their requirements which brings them more business.

So many businesses and companies in London are searching to hire a trustworthy and skilled web developer who develops user-friendly websites for them. With the help of websites, businesses can build their brand, get global recognition, and more which helps to achieve their goals quickly and effortlessly. The website is a very simple and easy medium through which any clients and customers can reach out to get any information about the company just by checking the company’s website. There are so many web development companies in London that are helping businesses in their growth by offering various tech solutions, website development, and so on.

But sometimes it is difficult for a business to find the perfect company that will offer the best digital solutions. To release this stress TopSoftwareCompanies.co made a list of top web development companies in London in 2023. The list of Top 10 web development companies in London 2023 is based on different variables which are services of the company, average hourly rate, working experience, web development skills, project size, and many more.

The list of the Top 10 Popular Web Development Companies in London 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top web development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem is known for offering the best digital solutions since it was founded. The company has achieved great success almost in a decade with a team of 1000+ highly skilled web developers, software developers, app developers, and more. By providing customer-centric services the company Hyperlink InfoSystem got global recognition, and it promises and provides the best services and solutions to its clients.Since its foundation in 2011, the company has delivered 4500+ apps, 2200+ websites, 25+ metaverse solutions, 140+ games, 120+ AI and IoT solutions, 20+ NFT marketplaces, 120+ salesforce solutions, 80+ blockchain solutions, and various other solutions to their clients. There are so many different services and solutions that the company offers to its clients such as AI, AR/VR, NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Data analytics, business intelligence, IoT apps, DevOps, and many more. By offering various digital solutions the company has 2700+ global clients as well which they handled efficiently.

2. Kin+Carta

This global digital transformation consultancy is mainly focused on the speed of value and return on investment. As a Certified B Corp, their triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit are at the core of everything they do. They have 1000+ curious minds who are working on Data Science, Digital operations, AI, AR, Cloud, website development, and more.

3. DEPT

They are a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay, and more. Their team of 2,900+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified. They are pioneers at heart.

4. Data Art

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. Powered by their People First principle, they work with clients at any scale and on any platform and adapt alongside them as they evolve.

5. Itransition

Itransition is a trusted global software development company with more than 20 years of professional experience. They deliver a full spectrum of software consulting and development services to clients from more than 40 countries across the globe ranging from SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises. Their resource pool counts 3000 diverse IT professionals with strong technical skills and business knowledge. Their mature methodologies and cost-efficient delivery model enable them to effectively handle software projects of any scale and complexity.

6. SQLI Digital Experience

Founded in 1990, SQLI Digital Experience is a European full-service digital company that defines, builds, and grows the digital business value of international A-brands.

Technical and creative thinkers, their teams are committed to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences by leveraging technologies, methodologies, skills, and creativity to get closer to the customer or user and capture their attention. They design, develop and deploy solid and high-performing architectures that improve business agility, increase efficiencies and facilitate business growth.

7. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres. Their 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. They embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for their clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

8. Globant

The company Globant always comes up with innovative and big ideas for well-known and unknown companies and that leads to the presence of the company in 21 different countries. The company has offices in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and many cities in the USA. Globant is a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord and in 2011 it was also featured in the Harvard case study. They were named as Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report in 2022.

9. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. They got their start more than 15 years ago and have since grown into a truly global operation. While their clients are busy with business as usual, they are working across every corner of the map to nail their next project.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an IT services and consultancy company that leads number one in Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence services. Data science is the main service that the company mainly offers to its clients. This company is a one-stop destination for your next Data Requirements providers for clients around the world, which helps businesses to grow and achieve their goals and increase their ROI as well. Alongside helping businesses and providing Data science services the company HData Systems also offers services like Data Logging, Data Warehousing, Data Migration, Data Analytics, Data Visualisation, Video Analytics, Productive Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Development, DevOps, and many data-related services.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”