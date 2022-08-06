Top 10 Web Development Companies in India 2022 – 2023

indian set temples architecture icons vector illustration design

August 06, 2022 08:31 IST

Whether it is a wide organization or an individual person handling its own business, all of them need to maintain their online presence to get better user engagement from the worldwide client base. They can have an online presence through web development, app development, software development, social media pages or any other way.

Web development is one of the precise methods for every one of them. It allows them to list their services, products and every other thing that can help them achieve their business goals no matter what it can be. The only thing that they should keep in mind is that they should reach out to proficient web development companies that can deliver efficient customized web development services that can be an easy way of communication, and user engagement to be a successful path to get desired outcomes.

The team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com has made a list of top 10 web development companies in India that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain customized web solutions to drive more traffic and user engagement. The team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com has done extensive research to make the list of Top 10 Indian Web Developers to work with in 2022 - 2023 and coming years considering experience, expertise, team strength, client base and various other aspects. The list contains one of the best web development companies with offices in various cities of India, such as Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and so on.

List of Top 10 Most Trusted Web Development Companies in India 2022- 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The top web development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem provides a wide range of development services that include app development, web development, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development and everything in between. Founded in 2011, the company is now a team of 750+ experts who have developed more than 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ websites, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 120+ games and various other technological solutions for their 2500+ global clients.

2. TCS

A part of the Tata Group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and Society to rise. They are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more for global customers.

4. HCL

HCL Technologies is a next-generation global technology company that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. Their technology products, services, and engineering are built on four decades of innovation, with a world-renowned management philosophy, a strong culture of invention and risk-taking, and a relentless focus on customer relationships.

5. Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. They enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, they expertly steer their clients through their digital journey. They do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change.

6. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, the Datamatics portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

7. Mphasis

A leading applied technology services company, they innovate to deliver service excellence and successful outcomes across sales, delivery and development. With their strategy to be agile, nimble and customer-centric, we anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow’s trends to keep their clients at the summit in an ever-changing marketplace.

8. Wipro

Wipro Limited is a leading technology service and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging their holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, they help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready sustainable businesses.

9. Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries.

10. HData Systems

One of the top business analytics service provider companies, HData systems provides solutions leveraging their years of experience and expertise. The company delivers efficient solutions using various latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, DevOps and many more.

Source: TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com.