Top 10 Unity 3D Development Companies in India 2023

January 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

To help the world that is taking a step forward towards the virtual world, Unity 3D is one of the engines that facilitate the developers to build amazing gaming solutions along with web and app development solutions. The unrivaled cross-platform features of Unity 3D make it a more preferable choice for developers and animators. The powerful animation tools, C# and JavaScript support make Unity 3D a feasible choice for 2D and 3D development.

If you are also considering taking your game a step forward with unity 3D; nothing can be better than choosing the top unity 3D development company in India. Being a collection of the most hardworking developers, the Unity 3D developers of India is pocket friendly as well. You can hire Unity 3D developers from top game development companies based on hours, monthly or on a project basis as per your development requirements.

As there are tons of options to choose from, the team of TopITCompanies.co has made the list of the top 10 Unity 3D development companies in India to work with in the year 2023. The team has researched thousands of game development companies located in various parts of India such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai and many more before listing them here. Along with that, they have finalized the list considering various aspects such as work experience, project deliverables timeframe, technical expertise, team strengths, services, client base and so on.

The List of Top 10 Popular Unity 3D Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a mobile app development company that specializes in creating mobile applications and games using the Unity 3D game engine. This Unity 3D development company has a team of experienced Unity developers who can create high-quality 3D games and applications for various platforms including iOS, Android, and PC. They also offer services like game design, 3D modeling, and animation. Hyperlink InfoSystem is known for delivering projects on time and within budget, making them a great choice for businesses and individuals looking to develop a Unity 3D game or application.

2. PTW

PTW is a global team of passionate, hard-working, ambitious gamers, whose goal is always to make every gamer’s experience as perfect as possible. They are dedicated to helping your players because they are part of their community too. They have been working hard for players, clients, and the games industry for over 26 years, providing industry-leading services to every part of the globe.

3. Zynga

Zynga was founded in 2007 with the vision that play would become one of the core activities on the Internet. They pioneered social games with the belief that if they could make games simple, accessible and social the world would start playing. They are excited that games have grown to become the second most popular activity by time spent, even surpassing email.

4. Integra

Integra is a trusted partner in Business Process and Technology Services for many leading organizations worldwide. With a focus on providing end-to-end solutions for digital content, learning services, and content workflows, their best-in-class industry experts help realize business value. For 27 years now, Integra has been empowering customers of all sizes.

5. Ivy

Ivy has grown from a small tech company founded in 2001 in Hyderabad to a global, cutting-edge software and support services provider, partnering with the world’s biggest online gaming and entertainment groups. The sheer scale on which they now operate is exhilarating and irresistible. Their software is used by millions of consumers around the world, with billions of transactions taking place to head even some of the biggest technology giants. Focused on quality at scale, they deliver excellence to their customers day in and day out.

6. HData Systems

HData Systems’ game developers employ cutting-edge technology and tools to produce responsive games with visually beautiful user interfaces, which can improve player interest and participation. HData Systems offers the most cost-effective, efficient, and high-quality solutions for transforming clients’ creative ideas into genuine video games. HData Systems’ expert programmers create interactive games, themes, and images based on innovative ideas.

7. Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile is a well-known game development company. Glu Mobile is famous for taking cautious risks and fostering innovation to give players top-notch interactive experiences. Glu was established in 2001 and has offices in Foster City, Toronto, and Hyderabad in addition to its San Francisco headquarters.

8. IBM

At IBM, they do more than work. They create. They create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They create with their partners. They create with their competitors. If you’re searching for ways to make the world work better through technology and infrastructure, software and consulting, then IBM can be the perfect place to connect with.

9. Cognizant

At Cognizant, they engineer modern businesses to improve everyday life. Because they are dedicated to making a lasting impact. So, they do their part to promote inclusion, prepare people for the future of work, elevate underserved communities and transition to a circular and low-carbon future. At Cognizant, they are leveraging the power of digital technology to amplify their impact and do more good in the world. That’s what they call Engineering Impact for Good.

10. YooZoo Games

Founded in 2009, YOOZOO GAMES Co., Ltd. is a world-leading provider of interactive entertainment. YOOZOO Games implements the strategies of big data, globalization, and delivering quality products to achieve integrated development across four major arenas: globalized game R&D and publishing, IP management, big data and intelligent technology, and pan-entertainment industry investment.

Source: TopITCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”