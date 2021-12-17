Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies in India 2022

17 December 2021 13:41 IST

Mobile app development is growing increasingly and popular around the world and is in high demand across businesses. The world has been divided into two groups for the past ten years: Android and iOS. India's tech industry developed a lot in 2021. Due to the pandemic, mobile apps with the latest technology are demanded in many sectors, including professional services, education, medical, financial, healthcare, logistics, and more. The app development companies in India play a vital role in the latest technology usage.

With their IT support employed seamlessly, these firms plan to use the best apps over Android and iOS devices. Several companies provide mobile app development services as per your requirements. To help entrepreneurs explore app development partners, the topappdevelopmentcompanies.com team has researched tons of companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and almost all major cities of India and curated a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in India to work with in 2022.

Know The List of Top 10 App Development Companies in India 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem has been providing the best mobile app development & web development service since 2011. It is a renowned name in the tech market for delivering a scalable and robust mobility solution. They have produced over 4000+ applications in different categories and have headquarters in India, the USA, UAE. They have a team of 400+ app developers who are highly skilled and always ready to develop the most complex solutions. Their experts always take the essential measures to provide quality solutions for the application and, consequently, accurate results for your company.

2. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales and Marketing offices and 123 Development centers worldwide.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It provides services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

4. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more. They serve Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses worldwide, and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of the most well-known IT companies in India and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Enterprise Apps, Automation and AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

6. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. More than 492K employees serve clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading multinational corporations that provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. They have more than 270K employees in over 50 countries. They have expertise in AI Solutions, Cloud Services, SAP Solutions, App Development services, and Blockchain solutions. They serve almost all industries.

8. Zensar Technologies

Founded in 1991, the company has 10K+ employees and has offices in 20 countries worldwide. They have expertise in Digital Supply Chain, AI and Automation, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies. A team of Zensar Technologies delivers experience-led business transformation to the clients.

9. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world's leading app development and digital product agencies. Their team of mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, and software engineers have developed 1000+ mobile and digital solutions for global clients, including Century Fox, Regal Cinemas, Synchrony Financial, National Geographic, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is India based Data Science company that helps businesses to increase their productivity and performances with the service of analytical approaches. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

