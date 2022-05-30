Top 10 Trusted IT Staff Augmentation Companies in India 2022

May 30, 2022 15:06 IST

Every company out there has a single goal to expand and enhance its brand value as much as it can. The employees of the company play a vital role in that. So, various IT organizations have started relying upon IT augmentation services so that they can scale and extend their services, hiring a specialized team of developers that can help them to fulfill their business specifications. Businesses around the globe trust the IT staff augmentation companies in India when it comes to recruiting the right talent.

IT augmentation companies in India help the global web development companies to feel the gaps that they have been feeling due to the shortfall of the full-time employees. Apart from that, it provides the most talented teams that can justify the project requirements within budget. But, as your whole reputation depends on the staff you have hired, it is best to get help from the best ones only. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made the list of the Top 10 IT staff Augmentation companies in India evaluating their skills, experience, expertise, employee strength and various other things. All the below listed IT staff augmentation companies belong to various parts of India such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and so on.

List of Top 10 Most Trusted IT Staff Augmentation Companies in India 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the established web and mobile app development companies in India that offers various world-class services in the areas of Web & App development, Blockchain solutions, AR/VR apps, Game apps, Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, and so on since its innovation in the year 2011. Their team of 650+ experts offers best in class development services that can generate accurate outcomes. Till today, The team of Hyperlink InfoSystem has served more than 2500+ global clients developing 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ websites and various other digital solutions.

2. Billennium

Billennium is a global technology company with 18 years of experience. They employ over 1300 specialists in the field of modern business support solutions. They have 7 branches in Poland and offices in India (Pune), Germany (Frankfurt), Canada (Mississauga) and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur).

3. SpectraForce

Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE is one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. The growth of our company is a direct result of their global client service delivery model powered by their state-of-the-art A.I. proprietary talent acquisition platform, robust ISO 9001:2015/ISO 27001 certified processes, and strong and passionate client-engaged teams.

4. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, offering Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 125K employees across 90 counties and 900+ active worldwide clients. It offers services like web and app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

5. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services like App development, Blockchain, Cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain & Operations, etc. The company has more than 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

6. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies is focused on building digital software solutions and products for large Enterprises as well as fast-growing early-stage companies. Over the last 15+ years, Experion’s custom solutions and software products have served over 300 customers across the United States, Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia.

7. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, the Datamatics portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection.

8. Robosoft Technologies

Robosoft is a full-service digital transformation company with a vision to Simplify Lives. They offer end-to-end solutions in product advisory, design, engineering and analytics. With 25 years of experience in software development, They have played an active role in the ever-changing world of digital products - from app development to emerging technologies such as voice, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

9. Nityo InfoTech

Nityo Infotech (Nityo) is a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization with more than 2000+ employees across 20+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and more. Founded in 2006, Nityo has empowered numerous brands in optimizing costs through Managed Services as well as an outsourcing model. 10. HData Systems

HData Systems offers various data science, big data, data analytics, artificial intelligence and various other services to businesses around the globe to make better business decisions, drive more ROI and achieve business goals. The team of HData Systems helps businesses of every size to turn their vision into reality.

