Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies in New York 2022

Having a digital identity of a business through a mobile application is as important as having a mobile device for every individual. But most businesses lose out on their target audience or fail to get the desired outcomes even though they own a mobile app due to improper implementation of the app development process. The mobile app development process does not just include designing or coding functionalities. It demands support from the app development experts starting from the project specification stage to the app maintenance stage.

Most of the app developers from freelancers to dedicated app developers fail to be there for the businesses through the app development process. The inability of app development companies affects businesses. Finding a perfect app development company that can fulfill each app development project requirement with the most care is a more crucial thing than it seems.

To help businesses find the right and best mobile app development company in New York, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 app developers in New York that provides proficient app development services to global businesses. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done extensive research considering various affecting factors such as experience, expertise, location, team strength, and client base of the app development company before finalizing the list of top app development companies.

List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies to work with in New York 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is widely known as a top app development company. Leveraging their decade-long experience in the same industry the team of 650+ experts have successfully delivered 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ websites, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 120+ games and 80+ salesforce solutions to their 2500+ global clients. Along with that, the company also offers product engineering services, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development and various other advanced services.

2. Andersen Lab

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business.

3. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

4. Dept

Dept Agency is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture.

5. Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data, and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems.

6. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. Powered by their People First principle, they work with clients at any scale and on any platform and adapt alongside them as they evolve.

7. WillowTree

They help their clients realize the potential of rapidly evolving mobile technologies, from developing a mobile strategy to launching mobile products. Their unique team permits them to address their clients’ concerns at the highest strategic level while ensuring that all recommendations are presented in the context of real-world build costs and timelines.

8. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson builds seamless digital experiences that influence consumers to act. With unrivaled access to Hearst’s powerful consumer insights, we uncover the data-powered drivers that matter to their audiences and use them to build impactful, creative, consumer-first experiences that provide significant business growth.

9. ArcTouch

ArcTouch helps companies forge meaningful connections with their customers and employees through lovable apps, websites, and digital products. Since the dawn of the app revolution, They have helped businesses of all sizes, from the Fortune 500 to innovative startups.

10. HData Systems

Being a technology adherent company, HData Systems offers various proficient data analytics, data science, Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data services to small to large-scale national and global clients to help them transform their data into substantial resources. They offer customized services integrating their exceptional expertise with advanced technologies.

