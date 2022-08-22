We live in the world of digitization which generates lots of data every single day. When just raw data cannot solve anything, sorting them in a useful manner can help various industries all at once. The data processing software can help businesses, organizations and even whole industries to transform their mode of working, leveraging these data in the right form of software.

The software development companies utilize the sorted data to develop customized software that can address today’s modern problems. The software development companies can build various kinds of software starting from retail software for small businesses to enterprise-size software that can turn any traditional factory into a Smart Factory through software automation. Even though the software is useful to automate the process, it is important to choose the right software development companies. The expertise and skills of the software development company play an important role in the success of software.

So, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 proficient software development companies in Los Angeles in 2022 – 2023 and coming years that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain customized software. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done extensive research to make the list of top software development companies considering experience, expertise, location, team strength, client base and various other aspects.

List of Top 10 Software Development Companies Los Angeles in 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top software development companies that offer a wide range of services to their global client base. Leveraging their decade long years of experience, the 750+ employees of the company have delivered 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ web solutions, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 120+ games, 80+ Salesforce solutions, 40+ Data Science solutions and various other NFT Marketplace, Metaverse based, DevOps solutions to their 2500+ global clients.

2. FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in the Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more.

3. VXI Global

With a headquarter in Los Angeles and over 40,000 employees worldwide, their integrated service centers support all customer engagements in multiple languages in the United States, Philippines, Guatemala, Jamaica, and China. Their innovative solutions and professional teams, along with their passion for operational execution, enable their clients to produce the business outcomes that matter most – increased revenue, profitability, and satisfied customers.

4. Affirma

Affirma is an award-winning full-service technology services firm based out of Bellevue, WA. They have expertise in Mobile, Cloud, Business Intelligence, SharePoint, Technology Infrastructure, Custom Development, Visual Design, CRM, and Marketing Automation. They focus on delivering true, measurable business value to our clients. They have a passion for customer satisfaction and are dedicated to delivering dependable and reliable solutions that exceed client expectations.

5. Vincit

Vincit is a team of world-class talent, united by the passion to reshape digital. A no-nonsense, hype-free zone. An agency that delivers digital and commercial excellence in smooth customer experiences. A maker of happy customers. They are not just another digital company, they have been ranked No 1 at Best Workplaces in Finland and Europe by the Great Place to Work Institute.

6. DynTek

As a national systems integrator and security risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers nationwide. DynTek’s multidisciplinary approach allows its clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements.

7. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. Their forte is agile dedicated teams of brilliant minds who rock in web, mobile, Big Data, QA, and DevOps.

8. Columbus

Columbus is dedicated to customer satisfaction and providing high-quality support in the areas of Engineering, Information Technology, Software, and Scientific and Professional Services. Their expertise in managing and providing human and technical resources and solutions helps their customers solve their most pressing technical, strategic and operational challenges, ensuring the overall success of their programs.

9. Theoremone

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, and then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems. TheoremOne is chosen by clients when results matter most — becoming the agent of change, and driving a transformation that involves not only technology but also people, process, and leadership.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a company that provides business analytics services and data models equipped with advanced technologies of Big Data, Data analytics Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence. The company offers precise analytical data that help organizations to empower their business, make better decisions, boost ROI, and accomplish goals.

