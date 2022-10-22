Top 10 Software Development Companies in USA 2023

In today’s world, there is no business that can be successful without the support of the digital solution. Whether it could be simple software to generate the bills, a mobile application that allows e-commerce users to buy things online without much effort, or gaming solutions that entertain the gamers. All these digital solutions help the business grow while facilitating users with an outstanding user experience.

All these online platforms and mobile apps help the business because they impact how customers reach you and shop for your products and services. Using a well-built platform can result in a huge increase in revenue. But it demands the skills and efforts of the right software development company to get the most crucial benefits that can help businesses to grow more and help them reach a global audience with the least effort.

Besides, it is important for the business to hire proficient software development companies that can help them analyze the efficiency and capabilities of the business. If you are worried about the hiring process and the efforts it demands, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 custom software development companies in the USA for 2023. They have made the list considering their skill set, location, employee strengths, expertise and many more.

The List of Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in USA 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A leading custom software development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem specializes in helping firms implement cutting-edge, custom-tailored business management software. Software developers at Hyperlink InfoSystem are skilled and specialized to design, develop, test, and deploy software systems customized based on user requirements. Their team of 1000+ has helped more than 2,700+ global clients develop various solutions such as 4,500+ Apps, 2,200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and various others.

2. Andersen Lab

Andersen employs over 3400 developers, quality assurance engineers, business analysts, and other software development specialists. They have been in business for over a decade and have grown into a huge and mature organization that satisfies the highest standards and excels as a forward-thinking and dependable company. Since 2007, they have worked with well-known businesses, executing complicated projects and gaining valuable knowledge.

3. Comarch

Comarch is a global IT business solution provider that optimizes operational and business processes. Since its inception in 1993, they have developed at a rapid pace. Comarch is the leading global IT company and employs almost 7000 experienced IT engineers, business consultants, marketing specialists, and more. Thousands of complex and successful IT projects and implementation of our software in more than 40,000 companies worldwide are a source of great pride.

4. TEAM International Services Inc.

TEAM International Services Inc. is a software development and technology consulting firm based in the United States with about 30 years of expertise and over 1000 people worldwide. They establish specialized teams for enterprises to cover technology and knowledge shortages, with delivery centers in the United States, Colombia, Western Ukraine, Poland, Portugal, Mexico, and Argentina.

5. BairesDev

BairesDev provides IT services and IT consulting. They design and build scalable, high-performance software solutions to solve their client’s business challenges. They transform ideas into digital transformation by using their technological skills and cross-industry experience. They deliver time zone synchronized services to Fortune 500 corporations and leading brands with 3,000+ experienced developers in 36 regions.

6. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands. Dept is a global digital agency. Pioneering tech and marketing to help brands stay ahead. Their team of 3,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture.

7. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. They help VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. They assemble senior-level, dedicated teams of developers to help fast-growing startups and innovative enterprises drive impact and achieve their goals.

8. UKG

At UKG, their purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, they champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with their customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, their Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work.

9. Global Logic

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help their customers design, build, and deliver their next generation products and digital experiences. They expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to produce superior business outcomes for global brands.

10. HData Systems

Since 2019, HData Systems has provided business analytics services. Their data model is outfitted with cutting-edge technology. To revolutionize the company by leveraging modern data technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science to simplify decision-making and generate important insights for scalable businesses.

Source: Top 10 Software Development Companies in USA by TopSoftwareCompanies.co