Top 10 Software Development Companies in UK 2023

November 29, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Software development demands are skyrocketing leaving multiple businesses at the tip of technology disruptions. What are businesses expected to do in such scenarios; where you need to stay ahead with the market but then your business lacks that potential too? Well, Custom software development is the need of the hour, and many businesses are using customized software solutions to make their business successful.

The benefits of rightly executed software development offer various benefits to the businesses, such as timely sprints, faster time-to-market, improved business foundations, enhanced IT Processes, and other advantages too. If you are an enterprise and willing to take help from top software development services providers that can help you to enhance your business. You are in the perfect place. Here in this article, we have listed the top 10 software development companies in the UK to work within the year 2023.

The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 Software development companies in the United Kingdom(UK) for 2023 considering various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more to compile the list that can work well for almost every industry out there.

The List of Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in the UK 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top-notch software development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem was established in 2011. Starting from the foundation the software development company has been the top choice for global businesses to get cutting-edge digital solution development services integrated with the latest tech stacks. Even today, the 1000+ software developers at Hyperlink InfoSystem offer top-notch custom software development solutions integrated with IoT, AI, ML, Metaverse, NFT, Blockchain and many more. Since 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem has worked for over 2,700+ global clients, delivering remarkable solutions based on their demands by using the newest technology.

2. DataArt

DataArt is a global software development company with over 20 years of expertise, global teams of highly qualified engineers, significant industrial sector knowledge, and continuing technological research. We assist customers in developing unique software that improves their operations and opens new markets. Their experience, talent, and enterprise knowledge fuel their never-ending quest for innovation, driving into new technologies and markets.

3. Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognized for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach.

4. Capita

Capita is a transformation and digital services business, delivering innovative solutions and simplifying the links between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. They partner with clients to transform their businesses and services, taking on complex and difficult things – so they don’t have to. As part of the fabric of UK society, They are helping millions of people every day.

5. Bearing Point

Bearing Point is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. They operate in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provide IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services. They have established a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and help clients in over 70 countries.

6. Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs.

7. Modis

AKKA & Modis, soon to become Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries. AKKA & Modis offers broad industry experience, and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software & technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI & data analytics.

8. Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Acquired by U.S. company DXC Technology in 2019, Luxoft is a global operation in 44 cities and 21 countries with an international, agile workforce of nearly 18,000 people. It combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, helping over 425 global clients.

9. Intive

Intive is a fast-growing global technology company that offers people-centric digital solutions as a partner to the world’s best companies. Intive, as a creator of digital excitement, combines domain experience, design, and world-class engineering to accelerate its customers’ business transformation and build game-changing products and services of the future.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a prominent Data Science and software development Company that employs analytical approaches to help businesses increase efficiency and performance. Among other things, the company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”