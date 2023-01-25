Top 10 Software Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

January 25, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

As every industry out there is evolving with digitization and it’s crucial for every enterprise out there to stay up-to-date with the most recent trends. Software development is making it easier for businesses to implement different tech trends and strategies to make the best out of it. Various software development companies out there offer custom software development services that not only simplify and automate business activities but also increase productivity and agility in the workplace.

These industry-specific custom software not only help the business to stand out from the competition but also makes the working of the business more specific and unique that offers well-organized outputs. Along with that, they even allow businesses to hire software developers who will work dedicatedly to fulfill the specific needs of a company. But the trouble began when the businesses had to find the most reliable software development company in Saudi Arabia.

To help you find the one for your software development requirements, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 software development companies in Saudi Arabia in 2023. They have browsed thousands of IT companies located in various locations of Saudi Arabia such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and many more to make the list. The team has finalized the list considering various things about the companies such as years of experience, client base, development expertise, company strength, industries they serve, and many more.

The List of Top 10 Well-known Software Development Companies in Saudi Arabia 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The most popular software development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem was founded in the year 2011. As of the year 2023, the company has its maximum client base in the US. Along with offering top-notch software development services, the company has proficient developers who offer outstanding custom app and web development services. The company has delivered more than 4500+ Apps, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, and many more for their 2700+ Global clients.

2. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud, and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

3. Ebttikar

EBTTIKAR Technology Co., a subsidiary of the National Technology Group, is one of the leading IT Infrastructure Solutions Providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is well positioned to lead the IT service industry in the Middle East by leveraging its strategic partnerships with world-class technology vendors, solid service infrastructure, and its commitment to the region. They thrive on the mission of enabling the best business results through ideas, people, and technology.

4. Envnt

Envnt is a specialized software engineering company providing services and solutions to the automotive industry, embedded systems, manufacturers of mobile applications, IoT users, web portals, and many more. They assume responsibility for a complete end-customer solution, from concept design to verification and system integration. Their two main technology centers with 220+ specialists are located in two Polish technologically well-prospering cities: Szczecin and Wroclaw.

5. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver the data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

6. Link Development

Link Development is a global technology solutions provider leading the digitalization of private and public sectors. They drive the business transformation of their customers by delivering integrated, inventive, and digitally productive experiences that blend cloud, analytics, mobility, smart services, Dynamics 365 - CRM/ERP, infrastructure, IoT, augmented reality, and others. Founded in 1996, they operate in 24+ countries through offices in Egypt (HQ), UAE, KSA, and Italy. Link Development is an A15 company.

7. Uxbert Labs

Headquartered in Riyadh, UXBERT Labs is Saudi Arabia’s first Customer and User Experience, Digital Innovation, and Experience design lab. The only innovation lab in the region focusing on scientifically proven e-commerce and digital product research, training, consulting, design and development.

8. Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights, and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead.

9. Solutions

As a part of solutions by STC’s vision and commitment to be the leading regional operator in the field of information and communications technology, comes the role of Solutions as one of the major players in achieving this vision, by providing technology solutions that reach far and beyond. They are proud to have operated in Saudi Arabia for over 25 years, providing innovative, integrated technology solutions to enterprises and Saudi society.

10. Devo Team

Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms, data, and cybersecurity. By combining creativity, tech, and data insights, they empower their customers to transform their businesses and unlock the future. With 25 years of experience and more than 10,000 employees across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”