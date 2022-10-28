Top 10 Software Development Companies in India 2023

The IT industry is highly vast and dynamic. Software development is an essential part of the industry and is directly affected by several factors, including growing updates, market requirements, transforming technology trends, and growing software development demand. Software development has changed a lot in the last few years. All those changes have proved its worth through these years. A well-developed software delivers solutions that guarantees a huge enhancement in revenue.

Every enterprise or individual user is dependable on software for their day-to-day life. The software development companies in India make sure companies stay linked with their employees and global clients with the unique software solution. At present, various software development companies use advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data, data science, DevOps, cybersecurity, IoT, and Blockchain to deliver outstanding solutions to the unique requirements of the customers.

For the successful execution of your software idea into top-notch software, you need to hire a software development company from India. At first, this might seem an easy thing to do, but as the number of companies is growing in India, selecting the one that aligns with your idea is a bit tough. So, to make business seekers’ decisions easier, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co researched so many software companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Pune, Indore, Gandhinagar, Delhi, and almost all major cities in India and created a list of the top 10 software development companies in India.

The List of Top 10 Most Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is the leading custom software development company in India that serves global clients with various web, app and software development services enriched with the latest trends and technologies. Driven by the expertise of more than 1,000+ highly certified developers, the company takes the lead in providing full-scale software solutions by using the latest technology like IoT, AI, AR/VR, and many more. A team has developed various software and web app solutions with unique features and functionalities.

2. Infosys

A multinational company with headquarters in India, Infosys offers top-class services in business consulting, information technology, software development, and outsourcing. The firm operates 123 development centers and 82 sales and marketing offices globally. Approximately, Infosys had a total of 2,59,619 employees all over the world.

3. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies provides various services on IoT platforms, cloud services, mobile apps, and software development. Multiple clients in the financial, retail, supply chain, and healthcare sectors have profited from the digital solution. The company developed the user interface for cloud-based web software. It is one of the best software development companies.

4. Indium Software

Indium Software is a leading provider of Digital Engineering solutions with deep expertise in Application Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Data and Analytics, DevOps, Digital Assurance and Gaming. Indium’s key differentiators are its specialization in Low Code Development, Ai-driven Text Analytics and Partnerships with tech companies such as Mendix, AWS, Denodo and Striim. Indium has a global presence with key focus in the US, UK, APAC and India with around 2000+ associates and clients ranging from leading ISVs to large enterprises.

5. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra delivers information technology (IT) services to practically all sectors. This company has more than 900 active clients worldwide and 158,000 workers spread over 90 countries. It offers a variety of services, including data science, digital supply chain, cloud solutions, enterprise business solutions, and online and app development.

6. Cigniti

Cigniti Technologies Limited is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their Digital Transformation and become Digital-First. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals is spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore.

7. Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech Solutions is a famous IT company that provides different services globally. Despite being founded in 1993, they now employ over 850 people. They are experts in managed IT services, ERP, IT strategy, and bespoke software development.

8. Accenture

A Fortune Global 500 firm, Accenture provides services such as supply chain and operations, software engineering, blockchain, cloud, Oracle, Salesforce, and app development. More than 492K employees serve customers from 200 locations in 120 countries.

9. Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a data and digital engineering services company focused on delivering business outcomes with an agile, product-oriented approach. Their digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Our team of 5,500+ practitioners with software, data, cloud engineering skills help create a culture of innovation and agility that optimizes team performance, modernizes technology, and builds new business models. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption to the business.

10.HData Systems

HData Systems delivers different data science, big data, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and many other services to businesses around the globe to make more promising business decisions, drive more ROI and achieve business goals. The team of HData Systems assists businesses of every size to turn their vision into reality.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co