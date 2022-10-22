With growing data, businesses need to leverage a platform that helps them to manage customer data well, and Salesforce is one of the best CRM platforms for all business management needs of various industries. Salesforce enables businesses to improve their agility and customer relations in a more collaborative way. Businesses can track customer activities through the salesforce customer Service management application integration. It can help companies to learn a bit more about customer interests and preferences along with finding ways to enhance their businesses.

The other amazing features of salesforce CRM do not just offer a solution for customer management but also help businesses to retain old customers and connect and communicate with the target audience through social media integrations, sales enhancement and many more. As Salesforce CRM is one of the best Cloud-based Sales and Service platforms it offers various applications for sales cloud, service cloud application products, marketing cloud, community cloud, commerce Cloud Applications, cloud computing and various others that guarantee business growth. A strong CRM system like Salesforce can give your business real growth. But to get the most out of what features of Salesforce CRM applications and to avoid the numerous common pitfalls, you require a helping hand

With the number of Salesforce consulting companies in the market, choosing the right partner is a tough task. So, to overcome the dilemma, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co handpicked the top 10 Salesforce consulting companies in India 2023. The team has researched many companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, and all major cities in India to make this list trustworthy. All of the Salesforce consulting firms mentioned have significant years of experience, skills, and employee power in Salesforce.

Know The List of Top 10 Popular Salesforce Consulting Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Established in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem started its journey as a mobile app development company that now delivers top services such as AI, IoT, Salesforce, and blockchain. This well-known leading Salesforce consulting company provides extensive Salesforce development services that include planning, designing, implementation and management of Salesforce solutions. The company gives enough time to analyze CRM, find growth opportunities, and deliver solutions to benefit your business. The company has highly skilled, certified, and experienced developers that offer a wide range of end-to-end CRM solutions.

2. Tech Mahindra

Since 2006, Tech Mahindra has been a preferred global partner for Salesforce. Their expertise includes an extensive background in large enterprise implementations, support & maintenance, and the development of SFDC.

3. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Cognizant, which was founded in 1994, is a top supplier of Salesforce services, including design, consulting, implementation, and support. To deliver the finest project in accordance with clients’ needs, they are consistently improving their Salesforce competence.

4. Cyntexa

Cyntexa delivered Salesforce consulting services to a prominent business. They looked into the system’s history, conducted interviews, and suggested CRM courses and certifications with progress links. They have 250+ certified Salesforce specialists that have worked on over 400+ projects with 350+ pleased clients all across the world.

5. Accenture

Accenture is one of Salesforce’s most important global partners. They are a recognized leader in the design, development, and implementation of transformative skills leveraging Salesforce technology. Accenture has executed over 1529 Salesforce projects. They inspire innovation in order to better the way the world operates and lives.

6. IBM

IBM enables Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson alter business processes by unleashing the power of your data across Salesforce clouds. They accomplish this throughout the Salesforce platform and the customer life cycle, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

7. TCS

TCS provides Salesforce’s dynamic cloud-based platform, which offers creative and cost-effective solutions across the entire Salesforce product portfolio. In 46 countries, the firm employs over 444,000 highly skilled consultants and workers that specialize in IT services, digital, and Salesforce solutions.

8. Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a global strategic partner that helps businesses develop their CRM strategy, laying the road for long-term success. It is trusted for its wide experience, innovative ideas and products, and exceptional customer service. Salesforce’s technology and skills, when combined, can change your sales, marketing, and commerce cloud strategy.

9. Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital has extensive experience with Salesforce services across various market verticals. As a result, Salesforce and its 6,500 consultants in 35 countries have a proven track record of cooperation and integration, assisting diverse enterprises in achieving their business goals.

10. HData Systems

Since 2019, HData Systems has been providing business analytics services. The data model equipped with advanced technologies of Big Data, Data Analytics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence offers detailed analytical data that helps organizations to empower their business, make more profitable decisions, boost ROI, and achieve goals.

