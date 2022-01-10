Top 10 Popular NFT Marketplace Development Companies in India 2022 - 2023

10 January 2022 15:57 IST

NFT is a market that has introduced businesses, investors, users, and ordinary people to great opportunities. The industry is expanding, and there is still plenty of room for new players to enter and cater to users’ needs to sell any virtual property without fear of counterfeiting. NFT development is a big industry that has unlocked countless opportunities for businesses, users, investors, and ordinary people. Thanks to its essential significance and inimitability, a new market has appeared in which you can sell any essential property without fear of imitating others. Non-fungible tokens are one of the fastest-growing sectors in the crypto industry.

India is establishing itself as a technological powerhouse, making it an obvious choice for businesses looking to expand. The game industry has massive potential with NFTs and Blockchain. The rapid expansion of startups into enterprise-level businesses in India has resulted in a significant demand for NFT developers. With the amazing idea of NFT development, one needs to find and hire experts for NFT marketplace development in the market. The team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com has compiled a list of the Top 10 NFT marketplace developers in India for 2022 and 2023 to assist businesses in finding the most reliable NFT marketplace development partner.

List of Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies in India 2022 - 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top web and mobile app development company in India, the USA, UAE, Canada & UK. The company provides the best blockchain solutions for almost all industries. They developed multiple successful blockchain solutions in the past which are trustworthy and more secure. They have a team of more than 500+ developers ready to work on any complex requirement and build the best solutions using the latest technologies. The company has expertise in web & app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, NFT marketplace development, Blockchain, Game development, CRM Solutions, and much more.

2. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global company offering services like App development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

3. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, & outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centres worldwide.

4. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbot, and many more.

5. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India’s most well-known IT companies and is among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Enterprise Apps, the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 countries.

6. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading MNCs providing consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services with over 270K employees in 50 nations. They have expertise in Cloud Services, AI Solutions, SAP Solutions, Blockchain solutions, App Development services, and almost all industries.

7. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the world's top app development & digital product agencies. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. The company offers web and app development, software development, chatbot development, UI/UX, and the latest technologies.

8. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the top software companies founded in 1991. The company has over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries globally. They offer services like Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Infrastructure, AI and Automation, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, providing Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 1,25,000 employees across 90 counties and 900 plus active worldwide clients. It provides services like web & app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science firm that helps businesses increase their productivity and performance with analytical approaches. The company provides app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.