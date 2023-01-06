Top 10 NodeJS Development Companies in India 2023

January 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

No matter how great your mobile application can be you will get a higher abandonment rate if your mobile app takes longer to respond. Rather than waiting for your mobile application to respond, your target audience will choose to abandon the mobile app and will end up loving the mobile application of your competitor that responds quickly. In this scenario, when you need a quick and scalable mobile application, Node.JS development can be the perfect choice to go for.

You can reach out to the top Nod.JS development company with your requirements and their proficient app developers will help you build a perfect and scalable cross-platform application that not only responds well but can help you enhance the app user traffic. This open-source server environment helps NodeJS developers to generate server-side applications and tools in JavaScript using a single code base for the front end and back end.

It might not fall under your technical expertise to decide which app development company can be the perfect choice to reach out to with your NodeJS development requirements. So, to help you out over here, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 NodeJS development companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune based web and app development companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on custom web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Popular NodeJS Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a trusted choice for clients when it comes to developing advanced NodeJSsolutions. The Node.JS developers at Hyperlink InfoSystem are highly skilled, experienced, and certified. Businesses can hire NodeJS developers from Hyperlink InfoSystem to integrate the latest technologies making the best use of Node.js features. Having headquarters in India, the company has offices in various worldwide locations such as the USA, UK, UAE, Australia and many more.

2. ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a global technology solution and services leader providing business-friendly solutions that enable future readiness for clients. They seamlessly bring together digital expertise, strong industry-specific alliances and deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. Their solutions and services are focused on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality.

3. Nityo Infotech

Nityo Infotech (Nityo) is a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization. Headquartered in the US with deep imprints in Latam, APAC, Europe & the Middle East & Africa. Nityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and more. Through Nityo’s services division, they have empowered numerous brands in optimizing cost through Managed Services, as well as, outsourcing models.

4. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

5. Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of Digital Business Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services that accelerate their clients’ journey to their Digital Future. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

6. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is a purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. TCS combines tech expertise and business intelligence to catalyze change and deliver results.

7. Wipro

Wipro Limited is a leading technology service and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, they help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, they deliver on the promise of helping their customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world.

8. Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. They enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, they expertly steer their clients through their digital journey. They do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change.

9. QBurst

QBurst is a global product development and consulting company offering cognitive solutions and custom software development services for micro to large enterprises. They are an end-to-end solution provider and R&D partner for many businesses. They provide robust digital solutions with enhanced user experience while making the development process enjoyable for clients and employees alike.

10. Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited (www.cigniti.com) is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their Digital Transformation and become Digital-First. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals is spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore.

Source: TopITCompanies.co

