Top 10 .Net Development Companies in India 2023

Throughout the long term, the .NET platform has shown what itself can do as one of the more strong and famous choices, for both the developers as well as consumers. What’s more, with Microsoft’s Windows being the most famous and ordinarily involved working framework in most of the world, there is a tremendous assortment of devices and programming made utilizing the different .NET innovations of various periods.

As the world has moved from a simple desktop-based environment to versatile, the coming of web applications has seen the contribution of different .NET innovations, like ASP.NET. Additionally, Microsoft persistently adds new functionalities and support for new and arising development, for example, cloud administrations. Various web development companies in India offer .NET development services for the development of web apps and other web-based projects. Since its beginning, .NET System has been a famous choice for Top 10 .NET development companies India.

As it can be a troublesome task for businesses to find and evaluate the expertise of web development companies, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 .NET development companies in India for 2023. The team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more to compile the list that can work well for almost every industry out there.

The List of Top 10 Well-known .Net Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The technology skills and adaptable engagement methods of Hyperlink InfoSystem, provide Dot Net development services for various industries that can consistently add value for their customers. The 950+ highly skilled developers of this leading software development company are highly trained in MVC and ASP.NET development, and they have a proven track record of delivering high-performance .NET-powered solutions. In the case of any decentralized ASP.NET development, Hyperlink InfoSystem is the go-to offshore partner.

2. ELEKS

ELEKS is a leading web and mobile app development company in India and many other countries. They collaborate with enterprise clients and small and medium-sized businesses to increase their value through new technology. Their 2,000+ professionals across Europe and the United States, provide their clients with a broad spectrum of software services. Among them are custom software development, product design, data science, quality assurance, R&D, innovative teams, and support and maintenance services.

3. Marlabs

Marlabs creates cutting-edge digital solutions that assist their clients to enhance their business outcomes quickly and precisely. They achieve success by using the power of the Digital CollectiveTM, which combines design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and a collaborative ecosystem of world-class technology partners and innovators.

4. Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a multinational technology consulting firm that combines strategy, design, and engineering to propel digital innovation. For over 28 years, their clients have relied on their independent teams to create solutions that go beyond the apparent. Computer science graduates, seasoned technologists, self-taught developers, midlife job changers, and others gather together to learn from and push one another.

5. ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a worldwide technology solution and services company that provides business-friendly solutions that help businesses to be future-ready. They effortlessly combine ITC Group businesses’ digital competence, strong industry-specific connections, and deep subject experience. Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality are among the industries for which they provide solutions and services.

6. Flatworld Solutions

Flatworld Solutions is a diverse outsourced services provider with over 18000 customers in 167 countries. Flatworld is headquartered in Bangalore and maintains offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. Their worldwide delivery facilities are located in various places across many continents. Their teams of highly experienced and well-trained executives, team leaders, managers, and company heads are capable of providing the highest quality services across a wide range of customer needs.

7. GS Lab

GS Labs, a leading app and web development company that offers cutting-edge technology solutions, is the chosen technology partner of choice for reaching new levels of business success. Their broad and diverse technology experience, along with a customer-centric engagement strategy, assists their customers in developing solutions to crucial business and technological issues.

8. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, we have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

9. Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security and quality engineering.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems, one of the leading business analytics service providers, provides dependable solutions by leveraging its extensive experience and expertise. The company delivers efficient solutions using various new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, DevOps, and many more.

