Top 10 Most Popular IT Companies in India 2023

Having a strong technical infrastructure is an important part of the business as any other. They help you to enhance the working of the business. Even a small business with a small team can take advantage of web development or app development services. A large company with a huge turnover and many employees, an IT company can help you manage your technology infrastructure and provide support when needed to ensure the smooth running of the business.

Top IT companies can help you keep your online presence and offer all the support and assistance needed to keep your services running and that needs monitoring for issues if you are to maintain your systems. Having support from the top IT companies can assure you keep getting more business opportunities even though you are not working. As you might need a break from your life but not your website.

The only thing that can affect your business even with the assistance of IT companies is having the wrong partner. That is why you need to find one of the Top IT Companies that can assure you the business success you have anticipated. To help you a bit over here, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 IT companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of India-based IT service-providing companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on custom web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Most Trusted IT Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top IT companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem is well known for its custom development. The company offers various digital development solutions including software development & Mobile app development, salesforce development and many more to their global clients. Founded in the year 2011, the company has delivered more than 4500+ Apps, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more for their 2700+ global clients.

2. Cybage Software

Cybage is a global leader in the Digital Product Engineering Services space. They have a strong track record of over 27 years in offering the most comprehensive and prudent digital product engineering services to technology-led businesses around the globe. Their award-winning services cover the entire spectrum of a software or technology product life cycle (PLC) and the product revamp.

3. Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of Digital Business Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services that accelerate their client’s journey to their Digital Future. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

4. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, they have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates, and 250+ clients worldwide. Working as one team, powered by common values and goals, they use the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) framework to align with their client’s goals.

5. Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems is a trusted Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization partner, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience to help their clients anticipate what’s next and take action. Their offerings, proven solutions and innovative partner ecosystem create a unique competitive advantage for their clients by giving them the power to see beyond and rise above.

6. ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a global technology solution and services leader providing business-friendly solutions that enable future readiness for clients. They seamlessly bring together digital expertise, strong industry-specific alliances and deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. Their solutions and services are focused on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality.

7. TCS

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. TCS is a purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices.

8. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs.

9. To The New

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. The company’s passionate team of 2000+ Newer is spread across its delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, Singapore, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a 7-time winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award since 2015. The company has also been recognized as one of India’s Top 100 Companies to Work For and is among the Top 25 IT Workplaces in India.

10. HData Systems

One of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers HData Systems offers services based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goals easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver the data and service to our clients that help them to increase their ROI.

