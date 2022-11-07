The demand for mobile app development has skyrocketed in each and every business! The growth in technology has shifted users to mobile devices right from browsing a website or ordering food to book a taxi in their daily life. It is an opportunity and a responsibility for businesses to make the best experiences for the clients they care about most — usually on their smartphones. With the growing demand for mobile apps, many business owners are looking to hire the best and most trusted mobile app developers that can help them enhance their offerings.

Mobile app development companies have certified & professional app developers who provide feature-rich and functional mobile applications for every business requirement. No matter which industry you belong to they can offer exceptional results with rich and functional mobile applications for every business requirement. As there are various mobile app development companies with tons of experienced app developers on their teams, it is crucial for the business to find the top and trusted mobile app development companies.

So, to help businesses find the right service partner that can help them with custom app development services, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in USA 2023. To make this list the team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Well-known Mobile App Development Companies in USA 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top app development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers various web and app development services for a wide range of clients and sectors. Founded in 2011, the team of Hyperlink InfoSystem has developed more than 4,500+ Apps, 2,200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more for their 2,700+ global clients. You can hire app developers from Hyperlink InfoSystem to get the best of the benefits in developing your mobile app in your way.

2. iTechArt

iTechArt is a one-stop custom software development organization with a skill pool of over 1700 professional engineers. They have been supporting startups and rapidly expanding software enterprises in producing efficient, scalable digital products that customers have liked since 2002. Teams within the organization are made up of people with a variety of talents, interests, and engineering backgrounds.

3. Kin+Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside its clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems. Kin +Carta is a technology business with trust and human connection at its heart. As a Certified B Corp, their triple bottom line focus on people, the planet and profit are at the core of everything they do.

4. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for global brands. Their team of 3,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. Dept is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

5. Andersen

More than 1000 skilled and certified IT experts are ready to assist you in making your idea a reality. Since 2007, Andersen’s team has executed over 640 successful projects. They have more than ten development facilities spread across Europe and the United States.

6. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, our experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge.

7. Stefanini

Stefanini is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, offering a robust selection of services such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX). Today, they provide a broad portfolio of solutions, combining innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services with traditional solutions such as service desk, field service, and outsourcing.

8. Exadel

For over 20 years, Exadel has provided the greatest app development services, as well as corporate and bespoke software solutions to Fortune 500 firms. With 20+ sites and delivery centers around the US and Europe, Exadel addresses the toughest development difficulties using Agile methodology, providing a scalable and capable mix of multi-shore employees at the industry’s most affordable cost.

9. Chetu Inc

Chetu is a US-based software development company specializing in providing businesses worldwide with custom technology solutions. As a mobile and web-based application development company with over 2,800 skilled software developers, Chetu combines technological expertise, specific domain experience, and a passion for excellence to deliver enterprise-grade solutions.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software and data science company that employs analytical tools to help businesses improve their efficiency and performance. The company offers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, bespoke software development, machine learning, automation, and a number of other services to its global clientele.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co